Apple Scary Fast, tonight the event dedicated to the M3 chip and MacBook

Apple has announced a new event called “Scary Fast” which will take place tonight, October 31st at 1am ET. This event is awaited with great interest as it could reveal important updates for Mac products.

What to expect

Although there are no certainties, there are many rumors circulating regarding what Apple could present during this event. According to some rumors, the new Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad could be presented. However, the main focus seems to be on Macs.

Apple could introduce a new 24-inch iMac alongside the new MacBook Pro line. This event could be completely “Mac-centric,” as many rumors suggest. Additionally, stocks of both models currently on the market are dwindling, which may indicate that shelf space is being made for newer products.

The New M3 Chip

The name of the event, “Scary Fast”, could be a clue to the performance improvements of the next Macs. Apple is expected to present its next generation chip, the M3. This chip should bring a noticeable increase in performance, as the name of the event suggests.

The iMac, in particular, needs an update. The latest version of the all-in-one computer dates back to April 2021 and was equipped with the M1 chip. On October 30th we should see the evolution with a new chip, the M3. The same chip should be mounted in the next MacBook Pro.

Conclusion

Apple’s “Scary Fast” event promises to be exciting. With the possibility of new Mac products and the introduction of the M3 chip, there are plenty of reasons for tech enthusiasts to be excited. We can’t wait to see what Apple has in store for us.