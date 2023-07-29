Apple School Manager Maintenance Update: What is the Impact of Maintenance?

If you use Apple Business Essentials, Apple School Manager or Device Enrollment Program regularly, this information is important for you: Apple has announced maintenance work on Apple Business Essentials, Apple School Manager or Device Enrollment Program that may lead to reduced functionality. We will inform you about the details here.

Maintenance work is necessary to keep the services up to date and error-free, and may lead to restrictions during the work. By announcing maintenance, you can expect to have no or limited access to the service for a short period of time. From the maintenance work, several services are from Apple affected.

The company states that the maintenance will start on 07/29/2023, 6:00 p.m. The maintenance work on the Apple services Apple Business Essentials, Apple School Manager and Device Enrollment Program should be completed by July 29, 2023, 8:44 p.m. Apple announced the work on July 29, 2023, 8:48 p.m. A total of 4 services are affected by the maintenance.

According to Apple, users can expect the following:

“Apple School Manager was temporarily unavailable during system maintenance. Some users were affected.”

What do I use Apple School Manager for?

Apple’s “Apple School Manager” service has been specially developed for educational institutions. You use Apple School Manager to manage the use of Apple devices and services in the educational environment. For example, with Apple School Manager you can create user accounts for students and teachers, enroll devices, distribute apps and books, and centrally control device management and configuration. You can also provide training resources and manage curriculum. Apple School Manager provides you with a comprehensive technology and educational content management platform in schools to efficiently and effectively support the use of Apple devices in education.

