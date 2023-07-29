Home » Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets receive Type Certification in Malaysia
Entertainment

Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets receive Type Certification in Malaysia

by admin
Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets receive Type Certification in Malaysia

Photo: Embraer

Embraer’s E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets received Type Certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia – CAAM. This milestone follows the announcement of the selection of ten E-195-E2s by SKS Airways. The Malaysian airline will operate the E2 family jets to boost its growth plans in the region.

The E190-E2 and E195-E2 models have already been certified by three major civil aviation authorities – FAA (USA), EASA (Europe) and ANAC (Brazil) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In an analysis of Malaysia’s network, Embraer identified significant opportunities for the country’s airlines to establish 120 new domestic and Southeast Asia routes. The opening of new profitable routes can be made possible with the use of more modern and efficient regional jets in terms of cost and fuel consumption, such as the E190-E2 and E195-E2.

Embraer aircraft are present in the fleet of around 20 operators in Asia-Pacific, which operate 200 E-Jets in the region.

Post Views: 196

See also  In New York, fashion seeks a revival with a patriotic strategy

You may also like

Maisa reassures fans after a fire hit the...

Equinor grows in renewables in Brazil with M&A...

Luciana Sandoval’s ‘Live’ Interview with Shakira Goes Viral...

Instituto Tomie Ohtake presents panoramic exhibition with great...

The best gold earrings for your wedding day:...

Alex Frezza: a creative behind the counter

Is Carmen Villalobos Expecting Her First Child at...

THY ART IS MURDER – Celebrate 10 Years...

SKULL & CROSSBONES – Info on the debut...

VOLUME – Deliver melancholy new track ‘WINDOWS’!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy