Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets receive Type Certification in Malaysia

Embraer’s E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets received Type Certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia – CAAM. This milestone follows the announcement of the selection of ten E-195-E2s by SKS Airways. The Malaysian airline will operate the E2 family jets to boost its growth plans in the region.

The E190-E2 and E195-E2 models have already been certified by three major civil aviation authorities – FAA (USA), EASA (Europe) and ANAC (Brazil) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In an analysis of Malaysia’s network, Embraer identified significant opportunities for the country’s airlines to establish 120 new domestic and Southeast Asia routes. The opening of new profitable routes can be made possible with the use of more modern and efficient regional jets in terms of cost and fuel consumption, such as the E190-E2 and E195-E2.

Embraer aircraft are present in the fleet of around 20 operators in Asia-Pacific, which operate 200 E-Jets in the region.

