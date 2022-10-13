Apple’s popular song recognition platform, Shazam, recently launched a new version of its iOS app with exclusive wallpapers for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Wallpaper promoting concerts and artists can be easily downloaded directly from the Shazam app.

The latest version of the app introduces a new section that lets users customize their iPhone and Apple Watch with wallpapers from their favorite artists. As noted by user Jayden Thompson, singer Tai Verdes was one of the first to add exclusive wallpapers to the app to promote his “DTV tour”.

Once users open the artist’s page in the Shazam app, they’ll see the “Exclusive Downloads” section, which features a free wallpaper and watch interface. The app provides a good preview of how the wallpaper will look on the iPhone lock screen and Apple Watch.

When it comes to iPhone wallpapers, users can click a button, save a picture in the Photos app, and set it as the default wallpaper. Setting the Apple Watch’s wallpaper is more intuitive, as the app uses APIs introduced in watchOS 7 that allow third-party apps to provide custom watch interfaces. In this case, Shazam is using a photo watch face with the selected image.

Since Apple acquired Shazam, the company has been adding a variety of new features to take advantage of new features in iOS and other operating systems. Now with iOS 16 and the new lock screen, these artist-supplied stand alone wallpapers will have even more appeal among iPhone users.

IT House learned that after the 15.20 version update, the music recognition history of the Shazam Music God Search App will display songs recognized by users using Siri on iOS 16.

