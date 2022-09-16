Home Technology Bushido open-world game Ronin Rise of Team Ninja is coming in 2024
Bushido open-world game Ronin Rise of Team Ninja is coming in 2024

by admin
Bushido open-world game Ronin Rise of Team Ninja is coming in 2024

Team Ninja, a subsidiary of KOEI TECMO GAMES, released the PS5 game “Rise of The Ronin” during Sony’s online live broadcast.

“Rise of the Ronin” describes the era of the Tokugawa shogunate in 1863, when a black ship struck, and people with vision from all sides were fighting to build a new era. Players will play the role of an unrestrained ronin, and can explore in the game, interact with the characters on the scene, and also combine combat actions with samurai swords, or use guns and weapons that have gradually appeared at that time.

“Rise of the Ronin” will allow players to experience the unrestrained life of a ronin in the new era of Japan. The time and space background is set at the end of the 19th century, which not only faces the wasting of high-pressure rule, disease and civil war, but also faces the penetration of Western powers.

Players will play an uninhibited ronin, and can explore in the game, interact with the characters on the scene, and also combine combat actions with samurai swords, or use guns that have gradually emerged at the time.

The title will launch in 2024, and will be the first to launch on the PlayStation 5 platform.

Source: PlayStation youtube official platform

Image source: PlayStation youtube official platform

