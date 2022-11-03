The Apple TV app now has a lot of great shows with outstanding content and high quality, and when it comes to dynamic HDR encoding, second only to Dolby Vision, there is HDR10+! After Apple TV already supports HDR10+ display, the app Apple TV app also An update will be launched to support HDR10+ display, and Smart TVs such as Android TV, WebOS and Tizen are expected to be updated gradually! HDR10+ is a dynamic HDR standard promoted by Samsung and Amazon Prime Video, and many TV brands already support this standard! It is expected that Apple TV’s active participation is expected to promote HDR10+ to a more popular level, providing an alternative to Dolby Vision!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”