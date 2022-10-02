Since the launch of Apple’s new Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8, many users have complained that the Apple Watch S8 / Ultra microphone is abnormal, which will cause errors in calls or Siri, even if it is replaced with a new model.

The current first wave of purchases of Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra is prone to microphone errors, such as Siri unable to hear the user’s voice normally, and unable to record voice memos and make calls normally, even when using the “noise” detection app, also It will jump out that the watch is locked in the water, causing the measurement to automatically suspend false warnings, etc.

According to the foreign media “MacRumors” from Apple’s internal memo, Apple has noticed the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra microphone disaster errors, and also said that the problem has nothing to do with the hardware, and the memo also states that Apple will release watchOS 9 in the future. The update fixes this bug. If you encounter microphone problems, it is recommended to wait for the recent update to be released.

In addition, Apple has also provided a temporary solution for the microphone error of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. Apple recommends “Restart the Apple Watch” can be resolved.

It’s not the first time that Apple’s new products have caused sound errors. For example, the Studio Display speaker disaster launched last year will cause the screen to play sound after a few seconds, or the sound will be stuck without sound or the sound will be intermittent. In the end, it needs to be updated to solve it.

