Apple’s Ambitious 2024: Revolutionary Operating System, AI, and iPhone 16 Launch

Apple Unveils Plans to Launch Vision Pro and iPhone 16 in 2024

Apple is preparing for an extremely busy 2024 with the launch of the long-awaited Vision Pro, its first-ever space computer. The company is also planning to renew its iPad range and introduce the new iPhone 16. Although these products will come with a hefty price tag (Vision Pro alone costs $3,499), the brand’s flagship product iOS 18 will be completely free.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, renowned for leaking information on Apple, the tech giant aims to revolutionize the operating system market by releasing iOS 18 in 2024 without any bugs upon its launch.

With the highly anticipated iOS 18 update and the new iPhone 16 expected to be released next year, Apple has a lot to prove with both of these products. Mark Gurman suggests the next major update to the iOS operating system will provide significant improvements over iOS 17 and will help boost sales for Apple’s upcoming generation of smartphones.

Apple has revealed that it is working to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features into the iOS 18 update for a cutting-edge user experience.

To ensure that the iOS 18 update is stable and free from glitches, the company briefly paused development. According to Gurman, Apple has four more six-week milestones left before unveiling its operating system updates at the World Wide Web Conference in June.

One reason behind Apple’s requirement for bug-free code is the significant new features and designs iOS 18 is expected to bring. After years of mostly similar updates to previous iOS versions, Apple is preparing to introduce important new elements that will set iOS 18 apart and have a major impact on the user experience.

Additionally, Apple is preparing to enhance Siri with new AI-based updates as part of the iOS 18 rollout. The focus on AI technology and improvements in apps like Siri, Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and Apple Music could be a game-changer for Apple as it seeks to elevate its position within these competitive tech markets.

Rumors suggest that Apple could announce a next-generation Siri assistant at WWDC 2024. According to leaks, Apple is revamping Siri to become the company’s most powerful artificial intelligence application. However, this could mean that older iPhone models may not have access to these enhanced AI features.

While the iPhone 16 is not expected to bring extensive hardware updates, the iOS 18 update is projected to compensate for this by being “extra impressive” and could potentially revolutionize the way users interact with the latest generation of Apple products.

