The Murder of a Former Math Teacher Turned Gang Boss Raises Fears in Haiti

A powerful and feared boss of gangs in Haiti, who had previously been a math teacher and Physics, was murdered in a neighborhood within the sprawling seaside slum he controlled for years, local media reported Monday. Iskar Andrice, also known as Iscar Andris, was the one responsible for his killing and his death has raised fears that gang violence in Haiti could worsen if factions try to fill the power vacuum he left.

Andrice dominated the Belekou community in the Cite Soleil neighborhood where he died, as reported by former mayor Esaïe Beauchard in statements to Radio Galaxie FM. “It’s unfortunate that this guy got involved in gang activity, because he was a very intelligent man,” Beauchard said.

The gang that Andrice commanded was involved in murders, robberies, extortion, rape, and kidnapping of goods and trucks, according to a recent UN report. He then joined forces with notorious gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, known as Barbecue, creator of Haiti’s largest and most powerful gang, the “G9 Family and Allies.” Any interview given by Chérizier to the press had to first be approved by Andrice.

Andrice, like other gang leaders, created a social foundation to present a positive image. Andrice created the Siloé Foundation in 2015. However, Andrice was accused of directing several lethal attacks against civilians in Haitian neighborhoods, according to a report by the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights in Haiti. They were also accused of paralyzing operations at the capital Port-au-Prince’s main fuel depot last year, prompting Prime Minister Ariel Henry to call for the first time to deploy a multinational force.

It is currently unclear when Andrice died. Jean-Frédérique Islain, the current mayor of Cite Soleil, declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Andrice’s murder has left a power vacuum that could lead to further violence and instability in the already vulnerable country.