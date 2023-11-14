The Superweight’s Opportunity Against the Dollar: Exchange Rate Update for November 13th

This Monday, November 13, a new week begins and that means an opportunity for the Superweight, against the dollar. The Superpeso has a depreciation of 0.13% or 2 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg. The Superpeso is located at the beginning of this day at 17.66 pesos per dollar wholesale in international markets.

In the session overnight, the exchange rate presented volatility with an upward bias, extending the weekend losses. Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.55 and 17.95 units. The focus of the week will be on the United States inflation figures, which will be published tomorrow, Tuesday, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

According to researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Eufemia Basilio Morales and José Manuel Márquez Estrada, the current valuation of our currency against the dollar will not last, “unless the internal economy, especially trade, is strengthened.”

This is how other currencies awaken. The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a marginal appreciation of 0.05 percent. The euro rises 0.1% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.2 percent. Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, falls 0.2%, maintaining little investor appetite.

The dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, November 13, in the main banks of Mexico is as follows:

– BBVA Bancomer: Purchase 16.82, Sale 17.96

– Banorte: Purchase 16.45, Sale 17.90

– Citibanamex: Purchase 17.10, Sale 18.15

– Scotiabank: Purchase 15.50, Sale 18.50

– Azteca Bank: Purchase 16.90, Sale 17.95

– Affirm: Purchase 16.70, Sale 18.20

Today, the best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is Banco Azteca and the sale is in Banorte. It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day, so it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

With information from SUN.

