Nobel Prize Winner Michael Rosbash Inspires Young Scientists at University of Alcalá

Nobel Prize Winner Michael Rosbash to Inspire Young Scientists at the University of Alcalá

Thanks to the global Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative project, Nobel Prize in Medicine winner Michael Rosbash will be visiting the University of Alcalá today, courtesy of the Astrazeneca Foundation. Rosbash, awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2017, will be sharing his inspiring story and knowledge with the scientific community, with a special focus on inspiring young scientists.

The day will kick off with a meeting with medical students at his faculty, where he will share insights on “How to be a creative scientist,” moderated by Adam Smith, the scientific director of Nobel Prize Outreach.

Rosbash will then deliver a lecture titled “The history of circadian rhythms: past, present, and future” at the UAH Auditorium. During this lecture, he will review the discovery of the biological clock in medicine and the paradigm shift it has brought to practical applications. The event will be attended by the rector of the University of Alcalá, José Vicente Saz, the vice-rector for Research and Transfer, Javier de la Mata, Pilar Pasaron, the director of the Astrazeneca Foundation, and Professor Smith.

To conclude his tour of Spain, Rosbash will meet with UAH graduate students in the afternoon, encouraging them to continue their pursuit of science, health, and research as crucial elements for the development of humanity.

