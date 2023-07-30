Apple’s Growing Appeal Among Younger Users Threatens Samsung’s Dominance in South Korea

Title: Apple’s Slow Progress in Dominating South Korea’s Smartphone Market Raises Concerns

Subtitle: Samsung’s Long-Standing Dominance Faces Threat from iPhone’s Growing Popularity Among Younger Generations

Date: [Current Date]

South Korea’s smartphone market share landscape has long been dominated by Samsung, but a recently conducted poll suggests that Apple’s future in the country may hold promise. While the tech giant has been steadily growing its presence since its 2009 launch, it has yet to achieve a majority market share.

Over the years, Apple has managed to erode 14% of the market share, sparking hope among industry experts. However, Samsung continues to hold its ground as the preferred choice for most South Korean consumers, despite the iPhone’s soaring popularity and undeniable global success.

The Korea Herald recently published the results of a survey conducted by Gallup Korea, providing insights into the preferences of different age groups in South Korea. Among those aged 18-29, Apple dominates with a 60% market share, while Samsung lags behind at 32%. This indicates a significant preference for iPhones among the younger generation.

The tables turn for the 30 to 39 age group, with Samsung taking the lead by capturing 56% of the market compared to Apple’s 41%. The pattern is even more apparent as consumers enter their 40s and 50s, where Samsung remains the top choice with market shares of 78% and 80% respectively. Apple trails behind with just 10% and 6% in these age groups.

Among consumers aged 60 to 69, Samsung’s dominance reaches new heights with 85% of the market share, while Apple barely captures 4%. However, the over-70 age group shows a slight chink in Samsung’s armor. In this category, the tech giant holds 71% of the market share, while Apple accounts for only 1%. Notably, LG, despite exiting the mobile phone market, still holds on to a significant 20% share among the elderly.

Despite the slow progress, Apple’s presence in South Korea appears to be gaining traction. The results of this poll suggest a preference for iPhones among the younger generation, raising concerns for Samsung’s long-standing dominance. However, only time will tell if this trend will continue and if Apple can significantly challenge Samsung’s position in the South Korean market.