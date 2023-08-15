Home » Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Won’t Receive Operating System Updates
Technology

Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Won’t Receive Operating System Updates

by admin
Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Won’t Receive Operating System Updates

In a disappointing announcement, Apple has revealed that its iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will no longer receive updates to their operating systems. This news comes as the company prepares to launch its latest operating system, iOS 17. The exclusion of these iPhones from the update means that users will not benefit from any improvements to functionality, security, or performance that iOS 17 would provide.

This decision has significant implications for owners of these iPhone models. Not only will their browsing experience and internet usage worsen, but their devices will also lose value in the market. Non-updated phones tend to depreciate rapidly, and the sales prices of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are already plummeting. For instance, an iPhone 8 currently costs only 150 euros on Amazon in Europe, and it is expected to drop below 100 euros once iOS 17 is released. Similarly, the iPhone 8 Plus is priced around 200 euros, while the iPhone X is slightly over 250 euros.

This update exclusion has left many owners of these iPhones feeling disappointed and frustrated. The loss of potential improvements in the browsing experience and the decreasing resale values are significant drawbacks. As Apple moves forward with the launch of iOS 17, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact the user base of these older iPhone models.

See also  The latest version of Chrome automatically saves memory and power, "Feeling" upgrade!Set up 3 steps to learn - free e-newsletter 3C Technology

You may also like

Honkai 3rd: Unveiling the New S-Rank Character Herrscher...

Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the...

Panic Games to Unveil Future of Game Distribution...

neoom starts in Germany and challenges Enpal and...

Discover Famous Figures from Around the World with...

5 things to know about the new European...

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro Unveiled with Enhanced...

Xiaomi presents the Cyberdog 2

WhatsApp Introduces Innovative Tools to Revolutionize User Experience

Sand, water and wind, discover the most resistant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy