Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Won’t Receive Operating System Updates

In a disappointing announcement, Apple has revealed that its iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will no longer receive updates to their operating systems. This news comes as the company prepares to launch its latest operating system, iOS 17. The exclusion of these iPhones from the update means that users will not benefit from any improvements to functionality, security, or performance that iOS 17 would provide.

This decision has significant implications for owners of these iPhone models. Not only will their browsing experience and internet usage worsen, but their devices will also lose value in the market. Non-updated phones tend to depreciate rapidly, and the sales prices of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are already plummeting. For instance, an iPhone 8 currently costs only 150 euros on Amazon in Europe, and it is expected to drop below 100 euros once iOS 17 is released. Similarly, the iPhone 8 Plus is priced around 200 euros, while the iPhone X is slightly over 250 euros.

This update exclusion has left many owners of these iPhones feeling disappointed and frustrated. The loss of potential improvements in the browsing experience and the decreasing resale values are significant drawbacks. As Apple moves forward with the launch of iOS 17, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact the user base of these older iPhone models.

