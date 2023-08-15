Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Identify Incorrectly Expressed Words for English Learners

Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, now has the ability to identify incorrectly expressed words, making it a valuable tool for language learning and pronunciation improvement. With its focus on voice interaction, the new language function offers users an alternative method to enhance their English language skills.

In an official statement titled “Pronunciation detection for the new Alexa English learning experience,” Amazon announced that Alexa will not only assist with pronunciation but also aid in vocabulary, grammar, and expression through practical exercises. This feature will help users develop a comprehensive language learning experience.

Alexa can now identify sets of mispronounced phonemes, providing users with a broader understanding of their diction’s areas for improvement. This function’s objective is to ensure more accurate pronunciation and facilitate a better learning experience.

To initiate a practice session, Spanish-speaking users must say the command “I want to learn English” on their Alexa devices. Users with devices equipped with screens can select a series of lessons to start and pause at their convenience, allowing them to fit learning into their schedule.

Amazon emphasizes that the pronunciation error detection function will continuously improve over time and expand with new methods, including the creation of a multilingual model. This model aims to enhance evaluation methods.

Initially launched for Amazon’s clients in Spain, the feature has now been expanded to users in Mexico and Spanish-speaking families in the United States. This expansion reflects Amazon’s commitment to offering English pronunciation improvement opportunities to a broad range of users.

However, Amazon acknowledges the challenge of accurately detecting pronunciation. To overcome this, the company implemented a methodology that rates pronunciation in three categories: native Spanish, native English, and encoded Spanish and English. This approach aims to avoid misclassifying individuals whose pronunciation may differ due to their native language’s influence.

The language learning model is currently available in the United States and Mexico, with plans to expand its availability to other regions. While Amazon has not specified the incorporation of other languages into the system, there are indications that the feature may be expanded to include additional languages in the future.

In addition to the language learning feature, Amazon has introduced “Gestures” to the Alexa system. This feature allows interaction between users and Alexa without requiring touch or voice commands. Users can utilize this function if their Alexa device has a built-in camera, such as the Echo Show 8 or Echo Show 10. The initial functionality allows users to stop a timer or an alarm without using their voice or touching the device screen, particularly useful when hands are occupied or wet during cooking or other activities.

With these advancements, Amazon continues to enhance the capabilities of its voice assistant, Alexa, transforming it into a valuable language learning tool.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

