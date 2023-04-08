Home Technology April 2023
Technology

April 2023

by admin

The undeniable benefits of social media

My dog ​​was bitten. In the nose. About a big bulldog that came out of nowhere, was off leash, and immediately went on the attack. I don’t know this dog and neither does the owner. Lots of fuss and shouting, but luckily nothing was permanently broken apart from my faith in the world. The incident happened in my village, right next to the school, where I pass almost every day. I only move very carefully through the streets.

As always, I’m looking for help on the internet. I try typing “pitbull (village name)” into Facebook and pictures of that dog immediately appear. You can see him walking around without a leash in my village, in the neighboring village too. The owner’s profile is completely public, and offers me a whole range of interesting insights into his existence. I now know the dog’s name, the dog’s weight, the owner’s past, his various criminal records, what he likes to eat, learn new slang terms I didn’t know, and what times he’s out like this is. I also find out that he is moving into a new apartment.

A few days after the incident described above, he posts a picture of the view from his new apartment. In this picture is also the exact address, maybe it happened by mistake, automatically. That same evening I find out that the man is at home with his dog. A home ten miles away from me. My village has become predictable again.

(Alan Smithee)

See also  US, Facebook negotiates and pays a fine of 14 million dollars: "Discrimination at work"

You may also like

Interactive map shows which people are famous in...

Watched Amazon Fire TV Omni, Series 2 &...

Cell phone customers are now getting this glaring...

Kia’s new electric flagship: the SUV EV9

Grab all the treasures in the world without...

Proscenic Floobot X1 review: cheap and versatile…

Running watch king Garmin Forerunner 965 is now...

Axitea, the full outsourcer of physical and cyber...

[Small Bourgeois Purchasing Technique]Welcome to Summer! 5 recommended...

Geologists find evidence of a double mass extinction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy