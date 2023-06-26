Home » Arkham Trilogy is coming to Switch, the trailer …
Technology

by admin
The famous video game saga dedicated to the Dark Knight, created by Rocksteady Studios, arrives on Nintendo Switch in a complete and definitive version. Let’s talk about Batman: Arkham Trilogywhich was announced during the last Nintendo Direct, includes the three chapters that made the history of the action-adventure genre: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City e Batman: Arkham Knight.

The collection will be available in the fall of 2023 and will contain all the additional content released for each game. The port to Nintendo Switch is by Turn Me Up Games.

The trailer for Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Players will be able to immerse themselves in DC’s Arkham universe, born in 2009 with Batman: Arkham Asylum, the first game in the series that introduced an original and gripping storyline set in the famous criminal asylum of Gotham City. Here, Batman will have to face the Joker and his allies, including Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy and the Scarecrow, who have taken over the facility. Using the Dark Knight’s detective skills, combat moves and tools, players will have to stop the evil plans of the enemies.

The saga continues in 2011 with Batman: Arkham City, the second game that expands the game map and the variety of characters. In this chapter, Batman will have to explore Arkham City, a prison city where all the criminals, gangsters and lunatics of Gotham City are locked up. Among the villains to defeat are Catwoman, the Joker, the Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, the Penguin, Mister Freeze and many others. The game offers a breathtaking flying experience thanks to Batman’s grappling hook and cape.

The epilogue of the trilogy is Batman: Arkham Knight, released in 2015 and considered the most spectacular and complete chapter of the series. In this game, Gotham City is threatened by a Scarecrow more powerful than ever, who teams up with the mysterious Arkham Knight, a new villain from the Batman DC universe, and with other DC super-villains such as Harley Quinn, the Penguin, Two-Face , Firefly and the Riddler. Batman will be able to count on the help of his most trusted allies: Commissioner Gordon, Oracle, Alfred, Lucius Fox, Robin and Nightwing. The game reaches the pinnacle of action with the Batmobile, which is free to drive in the open city and can transform from a racing vehicle to a war machine.

