Home Technology ASICS GEL-NYC series | Retro design soul wears the 2000s
Technology

ASICS GEL-NYC series | Retro design soul wears the 2000s

by admin
ASICS GEL-NYC series | Retro design soul wears the 2000s

ASICS’s new SportStyle shoes and the topical work “GEL-NYC Series” officially debuted. This series was earlier launched by ASICS and former Supreme brand director Angelo Baque’s own brand Awake NY. Now the whole series finally officially meets with you. . The new GEL-NYC series is inspired by the vitality of New York City. The design sublimates and reproduces the three retro shoes, and then adds ASICS’s well-known top sports technology to bring retro and comfortable street shoes to hipsters.

Three ASICS Millennium Shoe Details x New York City Color Palette

The design of the GEL-NYC series is derived from three pairs of ASICS’ revolutionary running shoes in the early 2000s: the shoes are based on the GEL-NIMBUS 3, and the GEL-MC PLUS V shoe body leather and mesh structure are added, with the GEL-CUMULUS 16’s cushioning midsole retains the authentic retro spirit, and uses new technology to make every step comfortable and natural!

In terms of color matching, GEL-NYC is inspired by the iconic buildings in New York City. The dark midnight blue leather with white mesh is low-key and stylish, while the light milky white leather with black mesh and golden embroidery logo is very versatile. Each one captures the casual playfulness of the streets of New York.

GEL-NYC (neutral) HKD 890

See also  How did Iran shut down the internet (and why Musk's offer is useless)

You may also like

Making calls without cellular coverage: Wi-Fi calling arrives...

Upgrade 2GHz Quad Core, 2.5Gbps WAN ASUS TUF...

films, series and programs to see on March...

Simplified networks and data centers, Huawei at MWC...

potential, risks and legal implications on use

Meta extends Facebook Reels up to 90 seconds:...

Sony to pay back for gambling with “Fifa...

Upgrade 2GHz Quad Core, 2.5Gbps WAN ASUS TUF...

“Do Not Disturb” in Outlook for Android |...

iPhone 14 is rumored to come in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy