ASICS’s new SportStyle shoes and the topical work “GEL-NYC Series” officially debuted. This series was earlier launched by ASICS and former Supreme brand director Angelo Baque’s own brand Awake NY. Now the whole series finally officially meets with you. . The new GEL-NYC series is inspired by the vitality of New York City. The design sublimates and reproduces the three retro shoes, and then adds ASICS’s well-known top sports technology to bring retro and comfortable street shoes to hipsters.

Three ASICS Millennium Shoe Details x New York City Color Palette

The design of the GEL-NYC series is derived from three pairs of ASICS’ revolutionary running shoes in the early 2000s: the shoes are based on the GEL-NIMBUS 3, and the GEL-MC PLUS V shoe body leather and mesh structure are added, with the GEL-CUMULUS 16’s cushioning midsole retains the authentic retro spirit, and uses new technology to make every step comfortable and natural!

In terms of color matching, GEL-NYC is inspired by the iconic buildings in New York City. The dark midnight blue leather with white mesh is low-key and stylish, while the light milky white leather with black mesh and golden embroidery logo is very versatile. Each one captures the casual playfulness of the streets of New York.

GEL-NYC (neutral) HKD 890