The first statement of the coach of Partizan after the defeat by Crvena zvezda in the 169th eternal derby.

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

“Congratulations to my colleague on the victory, these were two different halves. In the first half, we could neither play nor pass. In the second, everything changed, we forced Zvezda to guard the goal. That is roughly the picture of how Partizan should play. The picture appeared, there is a ton of it. The best thing is that we were not afraid to play football. I don’t mean that someone should hit someone, but that we seek responsibility in the game,” Duljaj told TV Arena Sport.

He also referred to the announcements that his team will lose 0:3, 0:5. “Both when you lose and when you win, you should see what was good. Both when you lose and when you win. I always respect my opponent and you should never underestimate anyone.”

See how the derby looked like, where there was a lot of tension, starts, duels, and a little football excitement:

