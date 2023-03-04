Catanzaro – Vascular access for endovascular hemodialysis arrives in Calabria. The innovative method performed so far in a few centers in Italy and in the world was carried out by the vascular access team of the “Mater Domini” university polyclinic.

“Patients suffering from chronic renal insufficiency on hemodialysis therapy need to set up a particular vascular access, up to now the exclusive competence of surgery (arteriovenous fistula) which allows the substitution treatment which normally takes place every three weeks. Vascular access represents the ‘Achilles heel’ of dialysis therapy both for setting up and for management, resulting in the main cause of hospitalization for patients undergoing hemodialysis with an increase in health care costs – yes reads in a note from the polyclinic – The virtuous and close collaboration between the UU.OO. of Nephrology directed by Prof. Andreucci, of Vascular Surgery directed by prof. Serra, of Interventional Radiology directed by prof. Laganà and of Anesthesia directed by Prof. Longhini, for some time now, has given birth to and set up the vascular access team in the ‘Mater Domini’ Polyclinic. The arteriovenous fistula is packaged endovascularly with a radiofrequency pulse thus replacing the scalpel. The system consists of 2 catheters which are inserted respectively into a venous vessel and an arterial vessel of the upper limb, allowing the creation of a communication (A/V fistula) between the vessels themselves thanks to the radiofrequency energy induced by a generator external. On 02/03, thanks to highly specialized professionalism and a by now matured and daily synergistic experience, the team formed by prof. Laganà (Radiology), dr. Ciranni (Ch. Vascolare), dr. Abdalla (Anesthesia), dr. Mellace, doctor in training in Radiology, the radiology technician Russo, the nurses Sirianni and Concolino, the OSS Critello and Greco, in collaboration with the nephrologists Dr.sse Capria and Presta, successfully set up 2 endovascular AVFs with the WavelinQTM 4F system EndoAVF. The opportunity to be able to adopt alternative, safe and effective techniques guarantee the possibility for patients to access cutting-edge treatments. The new technique, which in any case requires careful selection, has many advantages and benefits such as the absence of surgical scars, greater survival of the AVF, lower rate of stenosis and thrombosis, reduction of infection, less pain and rapid recovery times in addition to an economic saving due to the lower number of hospitalizations due to AVF malfunction. Sincere and heartfelt thanks go to Commissioner La Regina, the Administrative Director Dr. Marchitelli and the Medical Director Dr. De Filippo for having believed, encouraged and supported the launch of such an innovative procedure which guarantees further support for already fragile uremic patients for the many health and logistical problems that they are forced to face on a daily basis. The future is written today and it’s nice to be there today for tomorrow. ‘The future is Calabria’”.