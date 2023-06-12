Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade takes another test this summer

As part of its Ubisoft Forward event, Ubisoft has just shared a bunch of additional details about its upcoming Assassin’s Creed mobile game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. No, we didn’t get a glimpse of the title’s proper name, but we did get a glimpse of how development is progressing and what’s next for the title.

We were told in the presentation that the development team is “made great progressalthough the game “still in development”but the feedback it has received since its announcement last year means Ubisoft is ready to put the game in the hands of players for another large-scale test.

Scheduled for the summer, Ubisoft is now open for beta pre-registration, which means you can register your interest for the chance to explore the third-century BC Chinese open world ahead of the future game’s official release.

Ubisoft does want to discuss Codename Jade’s story and gameplay further, adding that the title will explore events surrounding the Qin Dynasty, will be set in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will offer a narrative-driven story, and will be set in a In the open world, players can travel to a bustling capital city or the Great Wall of China. World events were also mentioned, and Ubisoft noted that the game will revolve around young assassins who are learning the ways of the Xia people, who can be customized in a number of ways.

There’s no mention of when Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade launches, so it might not be until 2024 at the earliest to see it on iOS and Android devices.