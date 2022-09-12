Assassin’s Creed fans are divided after Ubisoft announced a major update to the new game and upcoming live-action series.

Ubisoft, the developer of Assassin’s Creed, revealed on Saturday that there will be four new games in the franchise.

4

At Ubisoft’s September 2022 Ubisoft Forward showcase, the developer announced that a live-action series based on the game is in the works, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to an end with free content updates, and new games called Mirage, Red, Hexe.

The Verge explained that the developer also shared news of an “open-world version of Assassin’s Creed for smartphones, currently known as Jade.”

As the showcase went on, Assassin’s Creed’s official Twitter page shared a series of tweets.

“Look at the exciting future of Assassin’s Creed! – Assassin’s Creed Phantom: Coming 2023. – 2 new AAA games – a new mobile game – End of Eivor’s story,” reads one tweet.

However, Assassin’s Creed fans expressed mixed feelings about the news.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to an end

It’s been revealed that Eivor’s journey will end with a free “quest arc” called The Last Chapter, the game series’ official official website. Twitter page Say.

The final chapter will be available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla over the next few months, but no exact date has been announced.

One Twitter user responded: “Men don’t care about this anymore. Ditch Mirage ASAP.”

“I can’t play,” another said.

However, others were excited by the announcement.

“Didn’t disappoint, and certainly wouldn’t,” a third gaming fan responded on Twitter. “can not wait anymore.”

A fourth comment said: “I’ll probably reinstall Valhalla for this.”

“Glad it’s free, I’m worried I’ll have to pay to figure out how his story ends,” a fifth wrote.

The final chapter comes after three previous add-on content packs in the series, Ragnarok, Siege of Paris, and Wrath of the Druids.

“Unlike those, the Final Chapter is free to all players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” explained Polygon.

“In a short clip that aired Saturday, Eivor announced that she was ready to leave her Viking camp and ‘set off for faraway shores and new adventures.'”

The next major Assassin’s Creed game: Mirage

Now, as for a new game called Mirage, the next major game in Assassin’s Creed, it will “transfer the time-travel series to 9th-century Baghdad, where players will take on the role of an up-and-coming assassin named Bassim,” according to The The Verge reports. .

The news outlet further explained: “Ubisoft says the game will return to the series’ action-adventure roots, meaning there will be no RPG mechanics from recent games.”

The game is slated to launch sometime next year.

the series’ Twitter “Assassin’s Creed Phantom is set a few years before AC Valhalla and features a young Basim who will grow from street thief to master assassin,” the page said Saturday.

Some fans didn’t respond with excitement, with one commenting: “Ugh. Interest just dropped.”

Another said: “I hope everyone who plays it likes it, but, I’ll sit outside.”

But others looked forward to the Phantom.

One player said they were “hyped” while another said: “Okay. Let’s go!”

Assassin’s Creed Red

Meanwhile, another upcoming Assassin’s Creed game is codenamed Project Red.

GLHF’s Georgina Young explained that Red is an open-world RPG that will be Assassin’s Creed’s next mainline game, taking place in Japan.

Assassin’s Creed tweeted about the game, saying: “Experience a full ninja fantasy in a futuristic open-world RPG game during Feudal Japan: Assassin’s Creed Codename Red。”

The reaction from fans seemed to be overwhelming joy, with one commenting: “OMG OMG OMG.”

Others replied: “Sqqqueeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Yaaassss!” “RPG FINALY” and “YESSSSSSSSSIIIRRRRRRRRRR”.

However, others disagreed and criticized the move.

One seemingly unhappy player wrote: “The only thing that makes Assassin’s Creed – Assassin’s Creed again is a remake of the first one.

“At this point, you’re milking the team.

“Won’t spend a penny or play a new game.”

Another wrote: “A bit of a waste of Japan’s RPG setup.”

Assassin’s Creed Hex

Another upcoming game from Assassin’s Creed is codenamed Hexe, which means “witch” in German.

Young said it will take on a “very different” and darker tone than the other games in the series.

The storyline, setting, and time period of Hex, developed by Ubisoft Montréal, are unknown.

Saturday, Assassin’s Creed tweeted A short video clip next to it reads: “We work in the dark…that’s all we can say about Assassin’s Creed codename HEXE right now.”

The video shows sticks tied together and hanging from a tree, leading one Twitter user to comment: “I’m lost.”

Other users commented on the number of games just announced.

Two fans responded: “How many games did you announce?” and “You both announced 4 games.”

One user insisted they “didn’t play”.

But others seem to be looking forward to it, with one gamer writing: “I’m curious about this!”

Live-action Assassin’s Creed series and mobile games

Assassin’s Creed also announced This weekend, “Ubisoft TV and Netflix are currently collaborating on a live-action Assassin’s Creed series and original mobile game!”

The announcement led fans to reveal that the series “looked bad,” with one commenting: “Anything would be better than that movie at this point.”

A second fan said: “Well, you can’t be worse than the movie you guys made.

“So, if you’re going to put the franchise on the ground, bring the TV show!”

A third responded: “Wait, I have no hope for this series, but I’m putting my last effort into a mobile game.”

Despite the negative reviews, some admitted they were looking forward to the series.

4