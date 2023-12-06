ASUS presents Chromebook Plus (CX3402) with Intel core i3 starting from €449 • Techzilla

ASUS has officially presented its latest technological jewel, the Chromebook Plus (CX3402), a laptop designed to meet the needs of young professionals and students. With a sleek, lightweight and durable design, this Chromebook offers exceptional performance to maximize your daily productivity.

Powerful Performance

The beating heart of ASUS Chromebook Plus is the Intel 12th Core i3 processor, flanked by 8 GB of memory and a spacious 256 GB SSD. This combination makes it the ideal ally for anyone who needs support in daily activities. The lightweight design, weighing just 1.44 kg, is further enhanced by a full-size backlit keyboard and a 5.7-inch touchpad, ensuring a flawless typing experience and intuitive control.

Advanced Connectivity and Long Battery Life

ASUS Chromebook Plus is equipped with the WiFi 6i chip, ensuring fast and stable connections everywhere. The 10-hour battery life allows you to work without interruptions, offering peace of mind even during the most prolonged sessions.

Immersive and Safe Experience

The Full HD display and three-sided NanoEdge display ensure extraordinary graphics performance. The FHD webcam, with retractable privacy cover, offers high-quality images for video conferencing, learning and excellent photos. ASUS Chromebook Plus meets MIL-STD 810H durability standards, ensuring safety and reliability over time.

Extreme Flexibility

The 180° lay-flat hinge allows ASUS Chromebook Plus to adapt to different circumstances, from presentations to moments of relaxation. Multiple I/O ports, including two reversible USB Type-C ports, offer total flexibility, allowing for easy charging and connection to external peripherals and displays.

Enhanced Creativity and Offline Work

New features include an advanced photo and video editing tool, such as the “magic eraser” to remove objects from photos. Thanks to‘artificial intelligence, ASUS Chromebook Plus offers creative performance and advanced productivity features. Constant synchronization with Google Workspace ensures the consultation of documents even in offline mode, maintaining the work flow uninterrupted.

Availability and Exclusive Offers

ASUS Chromebook Plus is available at the e-shop from ASUS, ASUS Gold Store, Amazon, Mediaworld and Unieuro, with a recommended retail price starting from €449. Additionally, Amazon is offering an exclusive introductory offer for first-time buyers. With the Chromebook Plus, ASUS offers a complete solution for those looking for a high-performance, secure and versatile laptop to tackle everyday challenges.

