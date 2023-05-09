Asus ZenWiFi XD6, fast wireless networks for Soho and smart homes

Asus ZenWiFi XD6 it is a kit designed to enhance the transmission and wireless networks of the smart home, but it is also ideal for Soho environments and micro-enterprises.

This solution is based on one coppia di router Asus AX5400 WiFi 6we are talking about high-performance hardware, optimized to ensure continuity of service and robust signal diffusion.

Every device boasts 6 internal antennas and a 5GHz 802.11ax band transfer capability of up to 4.8Gbps. The reception and transmission scheme is 2×2 for the 2.4 GHz frequency and 4×4 for the 5 GHz frequency.

The hardware base includes a dedicated tri-core 1.5 GHz CPU, 512 MByte of RAM and 256 MByte of Flash storage for managing ASUSWRT features and operating environment.

OS and features

The Asus ZenWiFi XD6 kit comes with a software environment specifically designed to accommodate the typical configuration needs at home and in small work environments.

ASUSWRT offers a high-impact graphical GUI that is easy to interpret, even for non-experts. Configuration, network management and security functions are many. With Network Map up to 16 types of client devices can be identified, including laptops, PCs, mobile phones, game consoles. With this tool it is possible to have the entire network and the connection status of the devices under control.

Adaptive QoS instead, it optimizes incoming and outgoing bandwidth on both wired connections and wireless networks. The user can prioritize applications and tasks using drag-and-drop presets for gaming, media streaming, VoIP, web browsing and file transfer. The router supports up to 32 bandwidth limitation rules and as many definitions for bandwidth organization via QoS.

Similarly, the traffic analyzer allows you to observe the stream of individual accesses and the history of the connection. This allows you to identify users and devices based on bandwidth usage and allows complete control, useful for troubleshooting potential network problems or slowdowns.

Network security

AiProtection Pro allows the detection and blocking of any infected devices and prevents infected devices from sending personal information to third parties. Thanks to this feature, if an infected device tries to connect to the router, the platform will be able to identify it and suspend the connection to the malicious remote server. Logs and messaging ensure the availability of alert and real-time notifications. This infrastructure is based on Trend Micro’s know-how and reliable scan engine.

To locate potential weak points of your network and router, ASUSWRT is capable of scan and check 14 potentially critical settings for critical safety.

Through the GUI it is possible to limit access to harmful websites (maximum 64) and set filters to specific network services (maximum 32). The built-in firewall also allows you to filter and block up to 64 search keywords.

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) engine offers advanced protection against common Internet-based attacks and exploits. It can identify and stop potential attack packets before they reach vulnerable devices, protecting your network.

Wireless networks and connectivity

The two routers that are part of the kit make available one Gbit WAN port and three Gbit LAN ports each. Unlike other similar systems in circulation, where there is a central router and one or more satellites, in this case the two devices are identical and allow you to enable different connection schemes.

The router supports connectivity WAN PPPoE, PPTP, L2TP, Automatic IP, Static IP and up to 64 port forwarding rules. It can be easily connected to existing wired connectivity, whether or not it is using the active operator’s router.

In fact, Asus allows you to configure the devices with standard wireless routers, or to enable range extender, access point and media bridge functions. Each mode meets specific needs. To get the most out of the kit under test, especially in the case of offices or homes over 150 m2, it is advisable to enable signal extension schemes via AI Mesh.

In this case, the two routers can communicate via a wireless backhaul band, a detail that allows you to place the secondary router anywhere you want.

By enabling an Ethernet backhaul it is possible to guarantee greater signal stability between the two devices: a convenient configuration if you are near a network point.

Not only that, the router offers configurability in “double WAN”. This allows you to set up two separate internet connections on the same device. Load balancing modes e failover they offer greater reliability and redundancy to ensure uninterrupted web access.

Wireless networks under control

The high performance in Wi-Fi 6 is also accessible to guests and external collaborators, who can take advantage of the ad hoc generated “Guest networks”. Asus Guest Network supports up to three separate guest networks for each band, each with its own usage and password limits. By doing so, the main office network remains inaccessible and isolated from guest customers, maximizing privacy and security.

Among the advanced features available, support for VPN servers and clients, to be able to access the network remotely or surf the Internet without the need to use additional paid VPN services.

Asus AiCloudon the other hand, allows you to access personal data and share them easily, as well as perform backups and synchronization even from outside the office.

Testing and configuration

The easiest way to configure the devices is to install theApp Asus Router on your smartphone and start the wizard semi-automatic. The system prompts the user to scan the QRCode present on the routers or to enter the specifications manually. The utility takes care of helping the operator in generating a WiFi network with relative password and in activating an administrative account for configuration activities. Each additional element is automatically detected or can be added later. In our case, the Mesh was activated automatically in less than 2 minutes.

The App offers a topographic view of the network, the status of connected devices, the performance of data streaming and allows total control of the network, even outside the home/office.

During the tests we were able to appreciate the work done by the company to make the really easy-to-use product, we didn’t find any problems or difficulties, both using the kit as a primary router and in an access point configuration, downstream of an existing infrastructure. The menus are easy to understand although applying some settings can take more than a few seconds in some cases.

Wireless networks – For a realistic test, we carried out different types of tests, enabling direct access paths via Gbit LAN and, subsequently, aggregating up to 20 devices simultaneously, to simulate a realistic use, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and even more.

Test environments included Windows 8.1, 10, 11 as well as iOS and Android mobile systems.

Performance

Asus ZenWiFi XD6 is able to offer Gigabit performance between two devices connected by cable, through the robust dedicated channel. By connecting Windows 10 PCs with Samsung 950 PRO M.2 storage support (over 2GB/s speed) and a Lenovo dual-Gbit NAS server, we achieved interesting results. Using large files (above 5 GByte) read access, from NAS to PC, it happens at real speeds of 97 MB/s, in writing it goes to about 61 MB/s. Choosing medium/small files, which best represent daily use, we register 50.4 MB/s reading and 49.7 writing on the NAS.

Working through a desktop/laptop equipped with a WiFi 6 adapter and the same large and medium/small sized files, the access speeds are sustained. NAS to notebook can read at 62.6 MB/s and write at 54.2 MB/s. Values ​​that settle at 43.4 MB/s and 35.1 MB/s adopting small files (1 – 5 MByte).

The most complex scenario involved the aggregation of two NAS, different PCs and mobile units, up to 20 in total. By observing the management of the cumulative LAN + Wi-Fi traffic, we were able to see the stability of the services offered. By activating the synchronous transfer for all devices, we recorded speeds of 1,750 Mbps on cable + 898 Mbps on wireless. Under the test conditions indicated, the cumulative bandwidth therefore reaches 2,648 MBpsan important result superior to conventional solutions that use standard repeaters.

In terms of coverage, the two devices, suitably located, made it possible to reach every point of the test area, which consists of two floors of 150 square meters each. Outlying areas may have sufficient stream for HD video viewing and smooth Internet access.

The two devices boast low consumption, with 7.1 W in idle (for the entire configuration) and 12.9 W in the high transfer phase.

Asus ZenWiFi XD6 is a highly versatile kit designed for the home, small office and prosumers. For a price significantly lower than the average for the category, it offers advanced features and good performance.

To fully exploit the potential of integrated WiFi and today’s fiber connections, we would have seen favorably the integration of ports with higher performance than Gbit. Too bad also the absence of USB ports and the shutdown button.

PRO Interesting price; multiple possible configurations; ethernet backhaul; compact and elegant design; low consumption; good performance. AGAINST LAN/WAN Gbit only; no USB port; no off button.

General characteristics Producer Asus Model ZenWiFi XD6 Website www.asus.it Price including VAT) Euro 327,00 Dimensions 130 x 126 x 60 mm Weight 435 grams (single unit)