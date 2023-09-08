Atari to Release Updated Version of Atari 2600, Compatible with Original Cartridges

Atari Announces Release of Updated Atari 2600+ Console

Atari, the iconic gaming company, has revealed plans to launch an updated version of its pioneering Atari 2600 console. Titled the Atari 2600+, the gaming system will pay homage to the original 1980 design while incorporating modern features. The console is expected to hit the market on November 17th, retailing at $129.99.

One of the key highlights of the Atari 2600+ is its compatibility with the original cartridges, allowing gamers to revisit classic titles from the 70s and 80s. The console will come pre-loaded with ten popular games, including Adventure and Missile Command, offering users a nostalgic experience. To further enhance the retro feel, the Atari 2600+ will come with the CX40+ joystick, which replicates the original model in terms of size and design. An additional controller can be purchased for $25.

Atari President and CEO, Wade Rosen, emphasized the importance of preserving classic gaming experiences. “Preserving classic games is a priority for Atari, and the release of the Atari 2600+ will make the hundreds of Atari 2600 and 7800 games released over the past 50 years universally accessible,” said Rosen in a statement.

The new console will feature a more compact design, with dimensions 20 percent smaller than the original. This move follows a trend set by other gaming companies such as Nintendo and Sega, who have released smaller versions of their consoles while maintaining the original design. The Atari 2600+ will also include an HDMI connection for easy connection to modern screens.

Under the hood, the Atari 2600+ will utilize modern technology while replicating the authentic experience of the original Atari 2600. The console will be powered by a quad-core Rockchip 3128 chip, equipped with 256 MB of RAM and 256 MB of storage. Although these specifications may seem limited by today’s standards, they are a significant upgrade from the 1.2 MHz MOS 6507 chip, 128 bytes of RAM, and 4KB of ROM found in the original console.

Atari, founded in 1972, gained popularity in the arcade industry with games like Pong. The Atari 2600, launched in 1977, solidified the company’s success until the controversial release of the ET video game in 1982, which resulted in commercial failure. Despite declining sales, Atari continued to produce the Atari 2600 and its improved versions until 1992.

The release of the Atari 2600+ aims to bring back the nostalgic gaming experiences of the past while providing a modern twist. With its compatibility with original cartridges and authentic replication of the Atari 2600, it is set to appeal to retro gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

