Atlassian Confluence: Warning of a new IT security gap

There is a current IT security warning for Atlassian Confluence. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Atlassian Confluence on May 26th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Atlassian Confluence are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Advisory Database (Stand: 25.05.2023).

Atlassian Confluence Security Advisory – Risk: Low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 4,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,8

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.3.

Atlassian Confluence Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be bypassed

Confluence is commercial wiki software.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Atlassian Confluence to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-22504.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Atlassian Confluence < 7.19.9 (cpe:/a:atlassian:confluence)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Advisory Database vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-hfhf-22gm-76w3

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Atlassian Confluence. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/26/2023 – Initial version

