Attractive offers at Humble Bundle and Epic Games

Bargain hunters beware: you can currently dust off a large number of games at a special price. We summarize the most important information for you.

AT-HOME-ARCADE

Arcade lovers will get their money’s worth at Humble Bundle. There is a fun selection of different arcade titles starting at EUR 9.17. The entire package, consisting of a total of seven games and two vouchers, costs at least 13.76 euros.

Bundle 1 (ab 9,17€):

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

The House of the Dead: Remake

Pinball FX – Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle

Terror of Hemasaurus

River City Girls 2 – 20% Rabatt

Redout 2: Season Pass – 20% Rabatt

Bundle 2 (ab 13,76€):

Everything from Bundle 1 Trail Out Redout 2 River City Girls

As always, there are no upper limits. In the end, everyone can pay as much as they want. Proceeds will support the Raiden Science Foundation charity, which is dedicated to fighting rare childhood diseases. The Humble Bundle is still available for 14 days. As of now, it has been sold over 12,000 times.

Summer Sale

This year’s summer sale was not only heralded on Steam, the offer forge is also running at full speed in the Epic Games Store. In addition to the numerous discounts, there is also a 10% refund of the purchase price. Incidentally, this applies not only to reduced titles, but to the entire catalogue. The amount will be credited to you 14 days after purchase. In the following section we have put together a few of the most exciting offers for you. The Epic Games Summer Sale officially ended on August 3rd.

SpielPreisDiscountDead Island 244,99€-25%Star Trek: Resurgence26,99€-25%Red Dead Redemption 219,79€-67%The Outlast Trials22,94€-15%Borderlands 38,99€-85%Riders Republic14,99€-75%Far Cry 614,99€-75%Return to Monkey Island16,09€-30%Star Wars: Jedi Survivor52,49€-25%Wreckfest11,99€-60%Dead Space41,99€-30%Forspoken39,99€-50%It Takes Two15,99€-60%Sherlock Holmes Chapter One13,49€-70%

