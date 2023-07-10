Bad news for fans of Amazon’s hit series

Fans of The Boys are eagerly awaiting Season 4 of Amazon’s hit series. But for now there is really bad news, because unfortunately the start of the sequel is currently a long way off. It is not yet clear how long the delay will last, but there is a good reason for this.

Four years ago, Amazon Prime Video landed a real one with the anti-superhero series “The Boys”. surprise hit. Anyone who always believed that superheroes are just normal assholes found their opinion confirmed.

The last episode of the third season flickered across the screens on Amazon in July last year, and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since. Filming for this started in August 2022 and has now been completed. Nonetheless the start of season 4 is still in the stars and there is no date for it.

Amazon Prime Video: Season 4 of “The Boys” indefinitely delayed

The showrunner of “The Boys”, mastermind Eric Kripke, now names the reason for this. According to him, the ongoing writers’ strike in the USA is responsible for the indefinite delay. Until there is no amicable solution for the parties involved, The sequel to The Boys is also hanging on the ropes (Those: Eric Kripke, Twitter).

Accordingly, his appeal is directed at the film studios to finally get a deal. As a reminder, the last writers’ strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days and also led to massive delays and cuts in popular series.

This is the question that fans have been asking themselves for a year:

Now it also hits “The Boys” from Amazon Prime Video. However, one or the other fan might wonder why the series is affected by the writers’ strike, even though the shooting of the 4th season has long been connected?

Turned off, but far from finished

Kripke also provides an explanation for this. become so dialogues afterwards Written to fill in gaps in the plot or to clarify a specific point in the plot. For this, the authors as well as the actors have to do it again. The latter then come back to the studio and record the dialogue accordingly.

For fans of the series it is therefore necessary to wait and see. They are used to longer waiting times. There was a period of almost two years between the last episode of season 2 in 2020 and the first episode of season 3 in 2022. At that time, the makers had to deal with the adversities of the Covid pandemic in advance, since the start of shooting Season 3 could only take place in February 2021.

