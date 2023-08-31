Baldur’s Gate 3: Deleted Content Sparks Discussions and Prompts Patch 2 Changes

Major Controversy Surrounds Deleted Content in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recently, the highly anticipated game “Baldur’s Gate 3” has been marred by a major controversy surrounding deleted content. Players discovered through data mining that Larian Studios had removed significant portions of the game, leading to a week-long discussion on the topic. Larian Studios has now addressed the issue with an official announcement regarding the Patch 2 change plan and an explanation for the deleted content.

The controversy began when a player named “ᛊᚨᛁᛚᛟᚱ ᛗᛟᛟᚾ” revealed a long list of deleted content on the Steam discussion area for Baldur’s Gate 3. The deleted content included various NPC story plots, which sparked heated debates in overseas Reddit communities. Some players expressed their dissatisfaction with the current plot direction of certain characters in the game.

Just last week, Larian Studios released the first major update, Patch 1, in response to player feedback. However, it did not address the deleted content issue.

In their official announcement, Larian Studios stated that the upcoming Patch 2 will primarily focus on improving performance and bug fixes. The studio then explained three points regarding the “deleted content” controversy.

Firstly, Larian Studios clarified that some of the content mentioned in the data mining could not be triggered correctly due to bugs. They have identified the cause of the issue and assured players that it will be fixed soon.

Secondly, the studio explained that the content mined by data was not actually deleted content but rather content that they chose not to include because it did not meet their high standards. Larian Studios emphasized their commitment to creating a fun and engaging game and stated that if content does not meet their criteria, it will not be included.

Lastly, Larian Studios addressed concerns about content that was not planned or executed. They assured players that the final version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been decided and that the game will provide an epic finale.

For players invested in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, the accidental exposure of deleted content has influenced the direction of the plot and character interactions. The upcoming Patch 2 update is eagerly anticipated by those who want to experience the new ending and improvements promised by Larian Studios.

Although the exact release date for Patch 2 has not been announced, Larian Studios stated on their official Twitter account that it will be implemented in the near future.

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, is a highly acclaimed role-playing masterpiece. The game officially launched on August 4th, and it is available at a price of NT$1,599. Fans of the series are eagerly waiting to see how Larian Studios will address the concerns raised by the deleted content controversy and deliver an enhanced gaming experience.

