The Rise of Anuptaphobia: The Fear of Being Alone in Italy

Italy Faces Increasing Number of Singles, Fear of Being Alone

According to the latest Istat survey, singles now outnumber families in Italy, with 33.2% of the population being single compared to 31.2% being part of a family. However, a new report by Eurispes reveals that for many Italians, being single is not a choice but is influenced by factors such as stress and job insecurity.

The report, titled the 35th Eurispes Italy Report, highlights that over 60% of Italians feel conditioned by external factors when it comes to being single. This includes stress and job insecurity, which have a significant impact on people’s decision to remain single. One neurologist and psychotherapist, Maria Cristina Gori, describes the choice to be single as a “result of a spasmodic search for the ‘perfect partner’ which promptly results in nothing done, because it is impossible.”

Gori argues that various societal challenges, including the economic crisis, natural disasters, pandemics, wars, and the climate crisis, contribute to anxiety, depression, and fears that are often underestimated. Alongside fears of loneliness, death, and illness, the search for a romantic relationship becomes a refuge for many individuals. This constant pursuit of a relationship, however, often leaves people feeling incomplete and unsatisfied.

The report also highlights a phenomenon known as anuptaphobia, commonly referred to as the Bridget Jones syndrome. Anuptaphobia is an intense and irrational fear of being unmarried or without a partner. It predominantly affects women between the ages of 30 and 40, as societal expectations often pressure women within this age range to find a spouse and start a family. Gori explains that experiences of abandonment, betrayal, and refusal can further contribute to the sense of inadequacy that leads to anuptaphobia.

Despite the significant impact anuptaphobia can have on an individual’s mental health, it remains underdiagnosed. Often mistaken for love addiction, anxiety, depression, or obsessions, anuptaphobia requires more awareness and understanding from healthcare professionals. Gori emphasizes the importance of training both specialists and general practitioners to recognize the symptoms and provide appropriate support. This could range from suggesting activities for individuals experiencing loneliness to referring them to psychotherapists if necessary.

To address this issue, Consulcesi has created a new training course titled ‘Anuptaphobia: the fear of being alone.’ The course, available in ebook and audiobook format, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of anuptaphobia, as well as the release of 10.5 CME credits upon passing an online test. It covers various dimensions of the pathology, including relationships, love, isolation, loneliness, and dependent personality disorder.

Overall, the increasing number of singles in Italy and the fear of being alone highlights the need for greater awareness and support for individuals facing anuptaphobia and related mental health challenges. By addressing the underlying factors that contribute to this fear, it is hoped that more individuals can find fulfillment and happiness regardless of their relationship status.

