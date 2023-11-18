Home » The first legislative period of the expert commission under the Nursing Professions Act ends
Health

The first legislative period of the expert commission under the Nursing Professions Act ends

On November 20, 2023, the first legislature ends after five years and with it the term of office of the honorary members. By developing framework curricula and framework training plans for nursing training in accordance with the Nursing Professions Act, the expert commission has made a significant contribution to the implementation of the new nursing training in Germany. Nursing schools and providers of practical training have thus received concrete suggestions for the design of nursing training.

The Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth are now jointly appointing new members of the expert commission for the next five years.

The committee consists of 9 volunteer nursing, nursing education and nursing science experts. Your selection is based on numerous suggestions from the states and professional associations. Practitioners, scientists and people with experience in curriculum development are represented. The staffing reflects the different care areas of geriatric, sick and children’s care.

