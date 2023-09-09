Baldur’s Gate III: A Slow-Paced Adventure with Endless Possibilities

“Baldur’s Gate III: A Slow-Paced Adventure RPG Worth the Wait”

Larian Studios has released Baldur’s Gate III, the highly anticipated sequel to the Baldur’s Gate series. For fans of the franchise, this game brings back memories of past favorites while introducing new elements to the gameplay. The combat in Baldur’s Gate III takes a turn-based approach, which may disappoint some players who prefer real-time action. However, the game offers a rich and immersive experience that is worth giving a chance.

The game starts off strong with a visually stunning loading screen and a wide range of customizable settings. Players have the option to choose from ready-made characters or create their own unique character with various background stories, abilities, and appearances. While the facial models could use improvement, the game compensates with detailed features such as makeup, tattoos, scars, and numerous hairstyle options, accompanied by a wide range of color choices.

One of the highlights of Baldur’s Gate III is the cinematic storytelling that sets the stage for players’ adventures. The game incorporates numerous cutscenes throughout, providing a slow-paced experience that allows players to immerse themselves in the rich storyline and engage with the characters. The members of the player’s group in the game are not just repetitive computer-controlled characters, but rather dynamic personalities whose behaviors and actions change based on personal chemistry and chosen speaking patterns. This adds a sense of realism and depth to the gameplay.

Larian Studios has also made it easy to find travel companions during the game, emphasizing the importance of teamwork. Exploring alone or in smaller groups significantly lowers the chances of survival, making it crucial to form alliances within the game. Players can turn off prompts if they desire, but it is recommended to keep them on for guidance. The game even offers shortcut paths for game controllers, which can greatly enhance the overall gameplay experience.

In terms of gameplay, Baldur’s Gate III offers an impressive amount of content. Players can expect to find a plethora of items scattered throughout the environment, providing a sense of discovery and excitement. The game does a great job of rewarding exploration, and players can accumulate a variety of items in their adventurer backpack. However, managing these items can become time-consuming, especially on consoles where the controls may feel less responsive compared to a PC setup. The addition of an automatic identification system for useless items would greatly improve the overall gameplay experience.

Exploring different locations within the game is made easier with detailed maps and the ability to add custom markers and accompanying text. Dark spots on the map reveal new areas to explore, adding to the sense of adventure and discovery. Fast travel points and special campsites also enhance gameplay and provide convenient options for players. The game encourages players to embrace the element of surprise and offers various solutions to problems encountered along the way. Players can choose to pick locks, use cunning tricks, brute force, or magic, adding depth and diversity to the gameplay experience. However, the reliance on rolling a 20-sided die for certain actions may be off-putting for some players, as it adds an element of chance to the gameplay.

With over 30 hours of gameplay, Baldur’s Gate III proves to be one of the standout releases of the year. However, it is important to note that players who prefer real-time action may feel a bit disappointed with the turn-based combat. Nevertheless, the game offers a leisurely and immersive experience, allowing players the freedom to explore, fight, interact with characters, and use their imagination to solve situations at their own pace. The development team at Larian Studios has created an intriguing world with fascinating human relationships that evolve within the player’s group. New members join the group at equal experience levels, fostering a sense of camaraderie and ensuring a fair gameplay experience.

At the time of writing this review, several updates have been released to address various issues and improve the overall gameplay experience. In multiplayer mode, there is no true leader, allowing all players to participate in conversations, romances, and more. For players who enjoy a more strategic and patient approach to gameplay, and are willing to overlook some bugs, Baldur’s Gate III on consoles offers excellent value in the adventure RPG market, whether played alone or with friends.