Smartphones are not cheap. Especially flagship models like that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or that iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are among the best smartphones on the market, cost far more than 1000.00 euros. But if you want to buy a good smartphone, you don’t necessarily have to plunder your account. Accordingly, significantly more affordable models can also be a good choice – at least if Stiftung Warentest is to be believed. The consumer organization also makes recommendations for smartphones that cost less than 200.00 euros (most recently in the August issue of “Test” magazine or regularly on “Test.de”).

Cheap smartphones tested by Stiftung Warentest

Since 2018, Stiftung Warentest 374 different smartphones from all price categories tested. Including 83 models that cost less than 200.00 euros. For the investigation, the cell phones were in terms of their basic functions such as voice quality, network sensitivity, WLAN connection, computing power and location are checked. Also taken into account were the Camerathe Displaydie handlingthe battery pack as well as the stability the test devices.

According to Stiftung Warentest: The best smartphones under 200 euros

Four of the newer mobile phones, which cost less than 200.00 euros, achieved good results. The four smartphones are that Xiaomi Redmi Note 11* (overall grade: 2.2), the Motorola Moto G41* (overall grade: 2.3), the Samsung Galaxy A13* (overall grade: 2.5) and that Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S* (Overall grade: 2.2). All smartphones are at the bottom end of the price range, but can easily compete with some significantly more expensive models such as the Huawei P50 Pocket (overall rating: 2.5) for around 1000.00 euros. What should you know about the various price-performance winners?

1. The best smartphone under 200 euros: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 – 64 gigabytes, blue – 167.00 euros at Amazon * Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.2)

basic functions: “good” (grade: 2.5)

Camera: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.9)

Display: “very good” (grade: 1.4)

handling: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

battery pack: “very good” (grade: 1.0)

stability: "good" (grade: 2.3)
Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

screen size : 6.4 inches

: 6.4 inches resolution : 1080 x 2400 Pixel

: 1080 x 2400 Pixel Camera : 50 and 13 megapixels

: 50 and 13 megapixels Storage : 64 Gigabyte

: 64 Gigabyte battery life: up to 49 hours

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11* may cost less than 200.00 euros, but for the low price it comes with some premium features. This includes, for example, his very good screen and be very good battery. The latter even steals the show from premium models (rating: 2.2). However, his camera weakens. And the handling is only satisfactory. But if you are looking for a cheap phone with a reliable battery and an excellent display, you should shortlist the Note 11*.

2. Another good smartphone under 200 euros: Motorola Moto G41 Motorola Moto G41 – 128 gigabytes, black – 179.00 euros at Expert* Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.3)

basic functions: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

Camera: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

Display: “good” (grade: 1.6)

handling: “good” (grade: 1.8)

battery pack: “good” (grade: 2.3)

stability: “good” (grade: 2.2) : “good” (grade: 2.3): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7): “good” (grade: 1.6): “good” (grade: 1.8): “good” (grade: 2.3): “good” (grade: 2.2) Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Technical data for Motorola Moto G41

screen size : 6.4 inches

: 6.4 inches resolution : 1080 x 2400 Pixel

: 1080 x 2400 Pixel Camera : 48 and 13 megapixels

: 48 and 13 megapixels Storage : 128 Gigabyte

: 128 Gigabyte battery life: up to 33.5 hours

It’s only slightly worse than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Motorola Moto G41*. The smartphone is characterized by its solid performance out of. It has good results in the categories Display, handling, battery pack and stability receive. Only the basic functions and the camera are mediocre. Due to the low price, however, these cuts are understandable.

3. Good smartphone under 200 euros: Samsung Galaxy A13 Samsung Galaxy A13 – 64 gigabytes, black – 162.00 euros at Amazon * Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.5)

basic functions: “satisfactory” (grade: 3.0)

Camera: “satisfactory” (grade: 3.0)

Display: “good” (grade: 2.5)

handling: “good” (grade: 1.8)

battery pack: “good” (grade: 1.8)

stability: "good" (grade: 2.3)
Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A13

screen size : 6.6 inches

: 6.6 inches resolution : 1080 x 2408 Pixel

: 1080 x 2408 Pixel Camera : 50 and 8 megapixels

: 50 and 8 megapixels Storage : 64 Gigabyte

: 64 Gigabyte battery life: up to 44 hours

The third good mobile phone under 200.00 euros cannot quite keep up with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. That’s how it scored Samsung Galaxy A13* mediocre results across the board in the test. Nonetheless, it is a reliable smartphonewhose greatest strengths are his good handling and be good battery are. However, it is particularly suitable for undemanding users who only want to use it to make calls, send text messages or otherwise stay in contact with the outside world. If that applies to you, you definitely don’t need to spend more money on another device*.

4. Last good smartphone under 200 euros: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S – 64 gigabytes, gray – 179.90 euros at Amazon * Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.2)

basic functions: “good” (grade: 2.4)

Camera: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.6)

Display: “very good” (grade: 1.4)

handling: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

battery pack: “very good” (grade: 1.2)

stability: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7) : “good” (grade: 2.2): “good” (grade: 2.4): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.6): “very good” (grade: 1.4): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7): “very good” (grade: 1.2): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7) Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Technical data for Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

screen size : 6.4 inches

: 6.4 inches resolution : 1080 x 2400 Pixel

: 1080 x 2400 Pixel Camera : 108 and 16 megapixels

: 108 and 16 megapixels Storage : 64 Gigabyte

: 64 Gigabyte battery life: up to 46 hours

This is the last cheap smartphone recommendation from Stiftung Warentest Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S*. The smartphone is a real battery miracle with a very long term. That too Display was for very good found. If you don’t mind the satisfactory camera, handling and stability, the smartphone is an excellent choice.

More cheap mobile phone recommendations from Stiftung Warentest

If only you spend a little more money than 200.00 euros you have an even larger selection of good and cheap smartphones that Stiftung Warentest can recommend. These include, for example, these three models, which are only a bit more expensive and have more memory or Features wie 5G come along:

5. Motorola Moto G72 Motorola Moto G72 – 128 Gigabyte, grade – 267.61 Euro bei Amazon* Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: "good" (grade: 2.3)

basic functions: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.8)

Camera: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.8)

Display: “good” (grade: 1.7)

handling: “good” (grade: 2.3)

battery pack: “very good” (grade: 1.5)

stability: “good” (grade: 2.1) : “good” (grade: 2.3): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.8): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.8): “good” (grade: 1.7): “good” (grade: 2.3): “very good” (grade: 1.5): “good” (grade: 2.1) Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

6. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Samsung Galaxy M23 5G – 128 gigabytes, green – 224.33 euros on Ebay * Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.3)

basic functions: “good” (grade: 2.5)

Camera: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

Display: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

handling: “good” (grade: 1.8)

battery pack: “good” (grade: 1.8)

stability: “good” (grade: 2.4) : “good” (grade: 2.3): “good” (grade: 2.5): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7): “good” (grade: 1.8): “good” (grade: 1.8): “good” (grade: 2.4) Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – 128 gigabytes, blue – 269.49 euros at Amazon * Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.3)

basic functions: “satisfactory” (grade: 3.0)

Camera: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

Display: “very good” (grade: 1.5)

handling: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

battery pack: “very good” (grade: 1.1)

stability: “good” (grade: 2.3) : “good” (grade: 2.3): “satisfactory” (grade: 3.0): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7): “very good” (grade: 1.5): “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7): “very good” (grade: 1.1): “good” (grade: 2.3) Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

