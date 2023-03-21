Minderoo Foundation; Boston College; Monaco Scientific Center

Minderoo-Monaco Commission on Plastics and Human Health presents an unprecedented analysis conducted with the world‘s leading public health, ocean and environmental researchers to quantify the significant risks plastic poses to all life on Earth:

Plastic causes disease, disability and premature mortality at every stage of its life cycle, with health impacts disproportionately affecting vulnerable, low-income communities, minorities and children.

Toxic chemicals added to plastics and routinely found in humans are known to increase the risk of miscarriage, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Plastic debris is ubiquitous in the oceans from which we derive oxygen, food and livelihood, contaminating the water, seabed and entering the marine food chain.

Die Commission concludes that current patterns of production, use and disposal of plastics are unsustainable and cause significant harm to human health, the environment and the economy. It recommends that health protection standards for plastic chemicals be established under the Global Plastics Treaty, requiring pre-market toxicity testing of all polymers and plastic chemicals, as well as post-market surveillance.

Professor Sarah Dunlop, Head of Plastics and Human Health at the Minderoo Foundation, said: “These results put us on a clear path to call for the ban or strict restriction of unnecessary, avoidable and problematic plastic items, many of which contain dangerous chemicals associated with terrible harm to people and the planet.”

dr Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Observatory on Planetary Health at Boston College, is particularly concerned about the lack of progress from regulators. “Plastics manufacturers disclose few details about the identity, chemical composition and potential toxicity of plastic chemicals. In most countries they are not required by law to do so.”

As far as marine biology is concerned, the Commission’s findings show that the impact of plastics on marine life, particularly with regard to the uptake of micro- and nanoparticles, needs to be better measured.

dr Hervé Raps, doctor at the Center Scientifique de Monaco, explains: “Plastic waste threatens the ocean ecosystems on which all of humanity depends. In addition to their intrinsic effects, plastics can also serve as carriers for potentially pathogenic microorganisms.”

The positive news is that the Commission reports that many of the harms caused by plastics can be avoided through better production practices, alternative design, less toxic chemicals and reduced consumption.

