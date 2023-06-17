Bicycle tuning with radar, dashcam, alarm system, airbag & Co.: Safe cycling

The demand for bicycles is booming. After two years of pandemic and in view of rising prices for raw materials such as oil, more and more people are using bicycles or e-bikes (theme world) to get to work or educational institutions. The two-wheeler has also blossomed into a popular vehicle for leisure. According to Statista, the number of bicycles in Germany, at around 81 million, is higher than ever before. The demand for pedelecs is also increasing. In 2021 there were around 2 million electrified bicycles in Germany.

Compared to a car, cyclists are particularly vulnerable on the road. While the occupants of a car are protected by sheet metal, airbags and belts, on a two-wheeler you literally put your head down yourself – albeit ideally with a bicycle helmet (guide). In addition to general prudence and compliance with the Road Traffic Act (StVO), cyclists should only venture on the road with a bicycle or e-bike that is considered safe for traffic – i.e. that complies with the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations (StVZO).

The bike must be clearly visible with StVZO-compliant lights and reflectors. A white reflector is required at the front, but it can also be integrated into the light. The same goes for the red reflector at the back. Yellow reflectors in the pedals and two yellow reflectors in the spokes or white reflective material on the wheel are mandatory for more visibility from the side. A “bright ringing bell” is also mandatory – however, loud horns and wheel arch bells are not permitted. Two independently acting brakes are also part of the equipment.

But that alone is not enough. In this guide, we show smart gadgets for bikes and tools to make cycling even safer on the road. These include bicycle helmets with indicators, rear lights with proximity radar and dashcam, as well as a mobile airbag – and much more.

Rear lights with radar and dashcam



The blind spot behind the cyclist is a sore point. In the absence of a rear-view mirror, the area behind the wheel cannot be seen. If a vehicle drives up quickly, the person on the two-wheeler may not notice it in time. Smart rear lights from Garmin with proximity radar and camera promise a remedy here.

At the Garmin Varia RTL515 and RTL516 It is a battery-powered rear light that also has a proximity radar. This recognizes approaching vehicles from a distance of up to 140 meters. Coupled with the smartphone via the Varia app, the display shows cars behind the bike. The rear lights are also compatible with certain Garmin bike computers. If you can do without a light, you get it Garmin Varia RVR 315 only the proximity radar.

The taillights Garmin Varia RCT715 and RCT716 go one step further. In addition to the proximity radar, there is a dashcam embedded in the rear light that films the area behind the bike. We tested the Garmin Varia RCT716 for this. The rear light with radar and dashcam is charged via USB-C. This takes about 5 hours on a PC, and it works in about 3 hours with a power supply.

Garmin Varia RCT716 rear light Garmin Varia RCT716 rear light

A bracket for the seat post on the bike is used for attachment. The battery and micro SD card are already integrated in the rear light. The memory card can be exchanged. Memory cards with 8 to 128 GB of speed class 10 or higher are suitable. The following must be observed during assembly: The rear light must be aligned at 90 degrees orthogonally to the ground. The rear light can be detached from the seat post and taken with you at any time using a click mechanism. The battery life is between 4 and 10 hours. As soon as the battery lasts about an hour, a red LED flashes.

The pairing with the smartphone takes place via Bluetooth with the app Varia. This also creates a local WLAN between the cell phone and the rear light in order to install software updates or watch and download videos. Alternatively, the Garmin Varia RCT716 is compatible with the Garmin Edge 1030, 830 and 530 cycle computers. It is also connected via Bluetooth.

The app shows on the display when vehicles are approaching from behind. In this case, a warning is issued. However, the app does not give an exact position. This can lead to a “false alarm” if, for example, another bicycle rides alongside the bike on the sidewalk. By default, the dash cam is disabled. If you switch it on, it permanently films video clips with a length of 2 minutes. The length is adjustable, a loop is automatically activated. This always creates new clips until the memory is full. After that, the dash cam overwrites the last recording. Optionally, it is possible for the camera to only film when a vehicle is approaching. We recommend this option for data protection reasons.

The use of a dashcam is generally permitted in Germany. In the event of an accident, the recordings are even permissible in court under certain conditions. However, its use harbors a certain potential for conflict in relation to data protection. The recordings may not be made without a reason and not permanently. We explain more about the legal situation in the Dashcam guide: Legal questions, technical details and models from 40 euros.

Rear view mirror for bike



If a system like the Garmin Varia is too expensive for you, you can also use a classic but proven method: the rear-view mirror. Mirrors that can be attached to the handlebars are available from Amazon for as little as 10 euros.

lighting



Bicycle indicators for cargo bikes



If you want to retrofit your bike with a turn signal so that you no longer have to give hand signals, you should note the following: In Germany, turn signals are only permitted on multi-lane bicycles such as a cargo bike.

If you own a cargo bike, you can retrofit a rear light with integrated indicators. A corresponding IPX4 waterproof product offers, among other things Monkey Home on Amazon for 16 euros. The light is battery operated. The control unit, which is mounted on the handlebars, transmits the command to the light by radio.

Blinkers for backpack and clothing



Even if indicators are not allowed on the bike, there are other options. Backpacks or vests with indicators promise more visibility when turning. A Rucksack von Fischer with indicator function you can get it from Amazon for as little as 35 euros. An arrow to the right or left on the backpack shows in which direction the cyclist wants to turn. If desired, the light indicates a braking process or if you want to drive straight ahead through the intersection. A remote control is used for operation, which is attached to the handlebars. If you don’t want to buy a whole backpack right away, you can get a vest that you can pull over from 24 euros.

Bicycle helmets with light, turn signal and emergency call



Bicycle helmets with lighting offer increased visibility in the dark and thus more safety. In a smart helmet Sena R1 Here there is a battery operated rear light. It is also possible to pair the helmet with a smartphone in order to then use it as a hands-free device. The Lumos Street also has lighting. We show other corresponding models, for example with a brake light function, in the indicator, emergency call & music guide: That’s why a smart bicycle helmet is worth it.

The Livall Evo 21 (Test report) even has a turn signal next to a rear light. While a turn signal is not allowed on a two-wheeler, this does not apply to the helmet, as it is worn on the body. Thanks to an ambient light sensor, the 38 LEDs light up automatically as soon as dusk sets in. There is also a remote control that is mounted on the handlebars of the bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter. This activates a turn signal for almost ten seconds.

The Livall Evo 21 also has an emergency call function. To do this, you connect the helmet to your smartphone. A sensor registers a possible fall and then contacts an emergency contact previously stored in the app via SMS and e-mail, including location data.

Livall Evo 21 Pictures Livall Evo 21 Pictures

Bicycle airbag



The bicycle airbag takes an unusual approach Chief 3 (Review). In principle, this is a type of neck brace in which an airbag is integrated. It is comfortable to wear while driving and does not ruin a hairstyle. If it registers a fall, it triggers the airbag. However, the product is quite expensive.

We cannot recommend the airbag for demanding trails and descents. Because it could happen that it triggers in the wrong place. After an accident, the Hövding 3 should be released quickly, as it constricts the neck and makes it difficult to breathe. In the case of unconsciousness after a fall, this could even be dangerous.

Chief 3 Pictures Chief 3

The ADAC has also tested the airbag system and it basically works in a crash test. However, in some accident scenarios, the protection is not as effective as a bicycle helmet, such as a collision with a door or mirror of a truck.

Mobile phone holder for the bike



Cell phones may not be used while driving. But this is possible within a bracket as a navigation device. The smartphone can therefore be used as a navigation aid or as a display for the reversing camera with radar from Garmin.

Electric air pump



Conclusion

