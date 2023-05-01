Home » Bigger than a laptop! Apple rumored to be developing giant iPad Ultra
Bigger than a laptop! Apple rumored to be developing giant iPad Ultra

Bigger than a laptop! Apple rumored to be developing giant iPad Ultra

Apple is rumored to develop a giant iPad with a size of 14.1 inches. (Picture / flip from Apple’s official website)

Apple has previously reported that it will release the MacBook Air with the largest screen in history. Recently, a whistleblower revealed that the official is developing a special version of the iPadOS system, probably to launch a larger iPad with a screen size of 14.1 inches.

“Bloomberg” recently stated that Apple intends to develop a larger-sized iPad, and the well-known whistleblower “analyst941” recently confirmed this statement, and broke the news that Apple will launch a special version of iPadOS 17, which is specially for the larger-sized iPad Pro. /Ultra/Studio model developed.

目前尺寸最大的是iPad Pro，其螢幕為12.9吋。（圖／翻攝自蘋果官網）

Currently the largest is the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen. (Picture / flip from Apple’s official website)

analyst941 mentioned that there is a slight change in the special version of iPadOS 17, that is, it can support up to two 6K external displays on the 14.1-inch model through the Thunderbolt 4 interface, and its screen refresh rate reaches 60Hz, which means that it may be equipped with an M3 chip .

未來平板與筆記型電腦的差距可望縮小。（示意圖／shutterstock 達志影像）

In the future, the gap between tablets and laptops is expected to narrow. (Schematic diagram / shutterstock Dazhi image)

In addition to the 14.1-inch iPad, foreign media “The Information” also said that Apple plans to develop a larger 16.1-inch iPad; if the news is true, it is expected to narrow the gap between tablets and notebook computers in the future.

