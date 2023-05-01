Home » May 1st. Schillaci: “Relaunching public health passes through the enhancement of personnel”
Health

by admin
The Minister of Health: “We are committed to making the most of our health and social care personnel and to ensuring that they can work with greater serenity, in conditions of complete safety and with renewed enthusiasm”.

01 MAG

“On the occasion of the 1st May celebration, I would like to express my best wishes to all health and social health workers who take care of the health of our citizens with passion and dedication every day. A special thank you to those who are still at work today to guarantee patients the necessary care.

We are committed to making the most of our health and social care personnel and ensuring that they can work with greater serenity, in conditions of complete safety and with renewed enthusiasm.

No relaunch of public health is possible without a serious investment in human capital which represents the backbone of our National Health Service”. This is what the Minister of Health writes in a note, Horace Schillaci.

01 maggio 2023
