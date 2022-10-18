Bose is back with a new high-end model, the Soundbar 900! It was announced a few days ago that the Soundbar 600 will be launched, which also supports Dolby Atmos sound effects, but is positioned between the Soundbar 300 and the Soundbar 700. The Soundbar 600 is about the same size as the Soundbar 300, and it’s also designed for small TVs and small playing spaces! The machine is equipped with 5 sound-generating units, including one center-mounted, two side-mounted and two upward-facing units, which can produce Dolby Atmos panoramic sound effects through ceiling reflection! As for the Soundbar, it is equipped with QuietPort air vent technology, which can improve the bass effect, has WiFi and Bluetooth functions, supports Apple AirPlay 2, Chromcast streaming and other functions! As for everyone, you can use HDMI eARC or optical input to return TV audio signals, and you can also pair other Bose subwoofers wirelessly for use. The matching method is wide and easy!

