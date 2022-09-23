AMD announces the new Ryzen™ 7020 series and Athlon™ 7020 series processors, delivering the perfect balance of performance, productivity and agility. Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series mobile processors are based on the “Zen 2” core architecture and built-in AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics core, bringing excellent performance and up to 12 hours of battery life Note 1, allowing users to maximize the performance of their laptops function.

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s client business group, said that AMD has revolutionized the definition of thin and light notebooks with top-notch performance and long-lasting battery life. We are excited to bring all the performance and features that users expect from high-end laptops to the mainstream laptop market with the new Ryzen 7020 series and Athlon 7020 series mobile processors. Users can get the best experience from AMD at any price point.

AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series Mobile Processors

The new Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series mobile processors are built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm process technology, bringing the perfect balance of speed, style and endurance. With smart battery management and dedicated video playback hardware, systems powered by Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series processors are ideal for applications such as video conferencing and collaboration, office productivity and multitasking, and connecting with family and friends at home and on the go.

More than 90% of laptop users surveyed said battery life is critical to their mobile systems, with an average of 3 hours of laptop battery usage per day. On a more extreme note, nearly a third of respondents use up to 10 hours of battery power a day. Combined with TSMC’s 6nm technology and the innovative Ryzen 7020 architecture, AMD Ryzen processors can provide the battery life of high-end systems at the price of mainstream systems, and can run for up to 12 hours unplugged. In addition, the Ryzen 7020 series processors provide top-notch performance, bringing up to a 58% increase in multitasking speed compared to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, and launching applications 31% faster Note 2.

With AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture, AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series mobile processors can drive up to 4 displays and support high-resolution streaming video via the built-in Radeon™ 610M series graphics core and advanced decoding technology.

Systems with Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series processors support Windows 11 and are equipped with Microsoft Pluton Secure Processor Note 4, which fully supports Windows 11 security features. The new processors also feature a new modern platform and support advanced technologies, including:

New Standby Mode (Modern Standby) Voice Wake Up Fast Charge High Speed ​​LPDDR5 Memory

Acer, HP, Lenovo and other global OEM partners are expected to launch new systems equipped with Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series mobile processors in the fourth quarter of 2022, with suggested market prices starting from $399.

Industry System Support for AMD Ryzen™ 7020 Series

Acer – James Lin, general manager of Acer’s notebook computer and IT products business, said that from thin and light to rugged notebooks, Acer provides a wide variety of products to meet the different needs of customers. With the availability of AMD Ryzen 7020 series processors, the Acer Aspire 3 14 and Aspire 3 15 laptops with the new processors offer the perfect combination of performance and value.

Jo Tan, global head of consumer PCs and personal systems at HP-HP, said the new HP 17-inch laptop is powered by the Ryzen 7020 series processors, allowing users to work and play anytime, anywhere, in the way they love. Together with AMD, we provide our customers with exceptional performance and experiences that keep them connected, productive and entertained.

Lenovo – Ouyang Jun, vice president of Lenovo and general manager of the Consumer Business Unit of the Smart Device Business Group, said, “Our cooperation with AMD will push speed and efficiency to a new level. With the trusted performance and efficiency of AMD Ryzen processors, next-generation consumer PCs like the Lenovo IdeaPad will provide the performance they need for everyday multitasking and collaboration, while covering a wider range of budgets.

Ÿ Microsoft – Pavan Davuluri, VP of Windows Chip and System Integration at Microsoft, said, “We are very pleased to see AMD and Microsoft working closely together to enable Windows 11 on systems powered by Ryzen 7020 series processors. The luxury experience doesn’t have to be expensive, customers can enjoy top-notch battery life, RDNA 2 display performance, VBS acceleration mechanism for security functions, and protection from chip overlay to cloud through the built-in Microsoft Pluton security processor.

AMD Ryzen™ and Athlon™ 7020 Series Mobile Processors

Model core/

Thread boost frequency Note 5

Base Frequency Total Cache Thermal Design Power Graphics Card Model AMD Ryzen™ 5 7520U 4/8 Up to 4.3 GHz 2.8 GHz 6 MB 15W AMD Radeon™ 610M AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320U 4/8 Up to 4.1 GHz 2.4 GHz 6 MB 15W AMD Radeon™ 610M AMD Athlon™ Gold 7220U 2/4 Up to 3.7 GHz 2.4 GHz 5 MB 15W AMD Radeon™ 610M

