ARD and ZDF should strive for a significant increase in broadcasting fees. Accordingly, we could face an increase of more than 30 percent.

Image: Canva

Will we soon have to pay significantly more for our public service broadcasting? At least that’s according to a report by Business Insider. In the article, which refers to internal ARD papers, there is talk of a demanded increase in contributions to EUR 25.19 per month. It is to apply for the period from 2025 to 2028.

The broadcasting fee is currently EUR 18.36 per household. If the information is correct, it would be an increase of about 37.2 percent.

The demands are justified with an increased financial requirement. ARD and ZDF must submit specific figures to the Commission for Determining the Financial Needs of Broadcasters (KEF) by April 28, 2023. It is not yet clear what the additional money will be used for. However, it could be related to the recently published plans to build the most relevant streaming platform in Germany in the coming years. Several hundred million euros will probably be needed for this alone.

Without discussions, there will hardly be such a significant increase in broadcasting fees. The last adjustment in August 2021 was already viewed critically in large parts of society. This was still comparatively low. We can be curious how the situation will develop.

Quelle: Business Insider