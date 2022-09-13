Recently, in a file “DidYouKnowGaming?”, the blogger mentioned some interesting things between Hideo Kojima’s development of “Metal Gear 4” and “Assassin’s Creed”. Kojima revealed that he and his team were “very disappointed” after Assassin’s Creed was released because it didMetal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots“What can’t be done.

Hideo Kojima on “Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots” had so many ambitions that they were largely unattainable.

In an interview with G4 in 2009, Kojima was asked if his original vision for the game was different from the final product, and he replied: “It was different from the beginning, when we were in the ‘from concept stage to final product’ stage. During development, when we saw the PS3 in action, realized its (performance) limitations, etc., we changed our vision and goals. “

In the interview, Kojima explained: “In the beginning we only heard rumors about this machine – we can do anything on it, it’s a monster machine.

So we set our dreams too high because we believe it can do anything. He continued, “When we looked at the actual machine, it had a lot of limitations, some things we could do and some things we couldn’t. It’s not about PS3 performance, it’s our overthinking. “

At first, Kojima apparently hoped that “Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots“Can have the scale of GTA, but due to PS3 hardware limitations and its own management responsibilities, it was not realized in the end.

In 2008, in “Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots“A few months before the release, Ubisoft launched the original “Assassin’s Creed”. It accomplishes some of what Kojima wanted to do. “I think Assassin’s Creed is great because it really implements the basic concept that MGS4 started with: you can go anywhere in the environment, you can climb anywhere, you can run to anywhere.”

Kojima continued: “We kind of wanted to give up[at the time]because it was so hard, but when Assassin’s Creed came out, we saw that they accomplished what we really wanted. I have to tell you, in it In the three days after we came out, our mood was very low.”

source