The online newspaper changes its appearance: the homepage is enriched with new sections and local content. Podcasts and the App are also on the wayin the search menu all the stories and news from the territory.

Closer. The Corriere delle Alpi website changes its appearance but takes up an old concept dear to our newspaper and its territory: the link with the community. A project that is not new, which has its roots in the history of the Belluno newspaper and which found its digital declination four years ago when, together with you, we built the community of readers.

In a whirlwind of great social, political and economic changes, the need for fast, clear and attentive digital information is growing among readers. And the restyling of the Corriere delle Alpi website follows these three guidelines.

What changes? The design we have chosen is clear and essential: content is in the foreground, the organization of the news is thematic and the texts are larger. We worked on the mobile display: more and more readers choose to read us from the mobile versionscroll through the news on social media and choose faster formulas.

From the smartphone, the news follows in a vertical way the succession of the events of the day. With insights, inquiries and videos which enrich the texts. The new graphics will also cover individual items: larger photos when necessary, more readable text, a new, more elegant and modern font.

Today information is in direct competition with everything that catches our attention, with the many contents that fill our intervals. Here the importance of time comes into play. Starting with a detail: each article will have an indication of the minutes required for reading.

And there are other news. In addition to the rich offer of group podcasts (present in the OnePodcast section that you find on the site), in the coming weeks, readers will also be able to count on audio articles. And in the autumn, to make it even easier to use the news and stay up to date on what is happening in the region, a new, fast and functional App is also coming.

A new graphic design also for the digital leaflet of the newspaper (with a new section – the “showcase” – which collects the best digital content reserved for subscribers). The search for local content is also more intuitive with the menu that collects news from your city, municipality by municipality. Also for sports and culture news.

The new site can also count on a large selection of national and international content by the Press. And of thematic channels such as Blu & Green, Moda & Beauty, Il Gusto, Salute and Tech, for technology lovers.

For our part, we will strive to take care of every single article more and more, to offer you updated but also qualified content. There is a need not to know what is happening around us, but also to have the keys to understanding our present, definitely complicated. Here, we would like to do this, to help you interpret the facts. After all, it is “only” our job.

Good site to all …