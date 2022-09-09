There are many options for TV boxes, and the recently launched SVI Cloud 8P is one of them. This box has decent specifications. It has built-in Google Play to install applications or games, and also supports Google Assistant and online video playback functions. The overall function is comprehensive.

The 8P body is smaller than the general similar products, with a volume of 105.5 x 105.5 x 19.3 mm. There are different connection interfaces on the back of the machine, which are SPDIF optical fiber supporting 5.1 channel output, 100Mbps RJ-45 network, USB Type-A and support HDMI interface for 4K resolution output. In terms of specifications, the 8P uses the Allwinner H616 quad-core processor, built-in 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, and supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.





The 8P body is smaller than other similar products, with a volume of 105.5 x 105.5 x 19.3 mm.

There are different connection interfaces on the back of the machine, namely SPDIF, 100Mbps RJ-45, USB Type-A and HDMI, and the far right is the power input position.

The 8P will display a white light when connected to the power supply.

The 8P comes with a Bluetooth voice remote control. After pairing with the box, the voice control function can be activated. The special feature is that the 8P supports Google Assistant. Press the microphone button on the remote control to activate the Google Assistant. Content can be searched by voice (including Cantonese and English). This remote control has a learning function, which is used to learn the infrared switch signal of the TV remote control, and has independent buttons for operation. The remote control also provides a mouse function, and you can use the mouse to operate the application after startup.





The 8P follower is equipped with a Bluetooth voice remote control, and the voice control function can be activated after pairing with the box.

The remote control is equipped with a microphone key, which can launch Google Assistant with one click, and can also launch the browser with one click.

8P adopts its own user interface, and the main screen can place frequently used applications.

In terms of video playback function, 8P supports H.265 hardware decoding function, which can play 4K HDR video smoothly, and can switch the sound track of the video during playback. Audio equipment has better sound. In addition, 8P can play video sources from different channels, including video files stored in USB and NAS, or major video streaming platforms.





Support Google Assistant function, you can use voice to search for related content.

You can also use the 8P voice remote control to search for content in designated apps.

8P has built-in Google Play to download applications and games.

Like other TV boxes, the 8P uses its own user interface, runs the Android 10 operating system, and has built-in Google Play to download apps and games, and can even install APK files when necessary. On the other hand, the 8P has a built-in AirSCreen projection function. In addition to supporting Chromecast, it also provides projection technologies such as AirPlay, DLNA and Miracast, which can project content from mobile phones or computers to TV for viewing.





The 8P has built-in AirSCreen projection function and supports projection technologies such as Chromecast, AirPlay, DLNA and Miracast.

8P can play video sources from different channels, including video files stored in USB and NAS.

Summarize

Compared with the traditional Google TV finger, the author thinks that 8P has higher flexibility in use, because it can be used by installing traditional Android applications, and it also supports different projection technologies. The most important thing is that the product has SPDIF output, which has better expansion. ability.

working system:Android 10

processor:Allwinner H616 1.5GHz Quad Core

Memory:6GB RAM / 64GB ROM

communication:802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax / Bluetooth 5.0

interface:SPDIF / USB / HDMI / 100Mbps RJ-45

volume:105.5 x 105.5 x 19.3 mm

weight:144 grams

selling price：$1,498

