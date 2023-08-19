Bundesliga start: opening game and all games of the season

PR/Business Insider

Tonight the time has finally come: the opening game of the first Bundesliga will take place.

FC Bayern Munich meet SV Werder Bremen, the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m.

You can see the game live on free TV on Sat.1, you can watch the rest of the Bundesliga games on WOW*, Sky* and Dazn*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

After a two and a half month break, it’s finally that time again: The First Bundesliga starts the new season today – and that directly with an absolutely top encounter: FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen meet. Here you can find out where you can watch the opening game for free and where the remaining games of the 2023/24 season will be broadcast.

Bundesliga start: You can watch it here for free

As usual, last season’s German champions are playing the first game of the new Bundesliga season. The FC Bayern Munich meets SV Werder Bremen this time. The game will be played at Bremen’s Wohninvest-Weser Stadium, starting at 8:30 p.m. Felix Zwayer will referee the whistle. If you don’t want to miss the start of the Bundesliga, you’re in luck, because the game will be live im Free-TV bei Sat.1 transmitted. The preliminary reporting starts at 7:30 p.m.: Matthias Opdenhövel will moderate live from Bremen. You can also watch the game on ran.de or on the streaming provider Dazn*.

read too

“Special Ops: Lioness” on Paramount Plus – that’s why you shouldn’t miss the thriller series

The key data for the start of the Bundesliga at a glance

Wer? FC Bayern Munich versus SV Werder Bremen

Datum? Friday 18 August 2023

Time? Kick-off is at 8:30 p.m

Wo? Wohninvest-Weserstadion in Bremen

Transmission? On free TV at Sat.1

This is how you look at the remaining games of the Bundesliga season

You can use the Live Sports Package at WOW view. The twelve-month subscription currently costs EUR 24.99 per month.* From the 13th month, the monthly price increases to EUR 34.99. All Premier League games and other live sports events such as Formula 1 races or various tennis tournaments are also included here.

At Sky you can also get all Saturday games of the Bundesliga and receive them accordingly via the Internet (as with WOW) and also via cable or satellite. Here it costs annual subscription EUR 25.00 per month* and EUR 35.50 thereafter. On top of that, you get an original jersey from your favorite club for free.

You stream the Bundesliga on Friday and Sunday Dazn: For the Unlimited-Packs you pay 29.99 euros per month.* After that, the subscription costs 44.99 euros per month. A total of 106 games as well as summaries and various football specials are included. Dazn also shows almost the entire UEFA Champions League live.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit