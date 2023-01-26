Ever since the Destiny universe’s first true big villain, The Witness, was revealed at the end of the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, we’ve been eagerly waiting for a head-to-head showdown, and to see what they’ll do to the Thor system. What will the impact be like. To that end, in a recent panel interview, Bungie made it clear that they already have definite ideas about how The Witness will end up, and we should definitely not expect its plans to come to fruition.

“When The Witness revealed their plan to us, I think people will look at it the same way,” Nikko Stevens, Senior Narrative Designer. “like this , which makes perfect sense, it goes all the way back to the beginning, but maybe you wouldn’t have stumbled upon it just because you already knew the info. We actually had a very clear and detailed idea of ​​what success meant for The Witness, and I guess I should say we should hope it never happens.

We’ll no doubt see this plan in full force with Destiny 2: Final Form, which is expected to launch in 2024, but as for the near future, we asked Bungie what they’re focusing on during the 5-year season How each character will function in the upcoming Lightfall expansion.

Narrative Designer Liz Baker tells us : “In an expansion pack, having a broad cast of characters and all these rich narrative threads that develop through the seasons is really telling and exciting. Like this big toy box, we’re like, okay, what can we do for What Lightfall brings to the table, and which stories and characters might support the mainline that Guardians is doing on Neptune.

Judging by recent promotional images, Osiris will be an important figure, and considering we’ll be dealing with the former Cabal Emperor Calus again, there’s no doubt that Kayatar, Zavala, Klaw and Sa Lord Latin (now Braccus Forge) will be an important face.

We’ll know more when Destiny 2: Fall of Light arrives on February 28.