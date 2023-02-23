Buy OCPC SATAN V2 Gaming Chair and get a free gift Choose one of MON / MINI PC / SoundBar

Are you planning to buy a gaming chair? OCPC recently released a Satan V2 (Green/Purple) gaming chair for HK$2,188 with delivery and a big gift, free BenQ GW2480 – 24-inch monitor, Ares Mare Mini PC or Razer Choose one of the three Leviathan V2X SoundBar, the quantity is limited, while supplies last.

Limited offer for a limited time, purchase OCPC Satan V2 (Green/Purple) $2,188, choose one of the following three gifts for free!

[Choose one of three designated gifts]

Razer Leviathan V2X (available for ps5)

Ares Mare – Intel Quad Core 8+256gb (WIFI/BT)

BenQ GW2480 – 24″ Eye Protection Monitor

– Free shipping for gaming chairs in Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories.

– The gift is selected at the time of purchase and will be sent together with the gaming chair when it is delivered.

– Remote area surcharge (Discovery Bay HK$250; Tung Chung/Airport/Ma Wan HK$150).

– In restricted areas or outlying islands, delivery can be made at the urban wharf.

– If the truck cannot reach directly and needs to be transported, it will be free within the first 100 meters, and HK$50 will be charged for every 50 meters thereafter.

– Transportation by stairs* The first 3 stairs are exempted from charges, and a transportation fee of HK$50 will be charged for each subsequent floor*.

*15 stairs count as one floor, and more than 15 steps count as the second floor.

– Selected model products, while stocks last.

– Gifts are available while supplies last.

– In case of any disputes, Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.