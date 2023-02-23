It all started with one laughtriggered by a fake announcement from daughter to father of the pregnancy: “I wanted to take the opportunity to tell you something, that I’ve been wanting to tell you for a long time but I’ve never found the context, the situation or the words to tell you… I am expecting a baby! I don’t know if you knew”. Then the meeting on the stage of Michelle Impossible & Friends between Aurora and Eros Ramazzotti has turned into aoverwhelming emotion. Strong enough to carry at tears the mother and ex-wife of the two protagonists.

It was Battisti’s music that made the magic: the singer and his daughter duet on the notes of Time to die e You again, with Aurora proving to have largely inherited the family talent for singing. But the most emotional moment came shortly after, with the song March’s gardens, which for Michelle was just too intense. While Eros and daughter sang in the center of the stage, Hunziker burst into tearstrying to hide the emotion behind the piano that accompanied the performance.

“Enough,” Michelle pleaded at the end of the song. But Eros “had no pity” and increased the dose, saying: “Here is the beautiful family reunited“, sending the audience into raptures, which for a moment hoped for a reunion of the Hunziker-Ramazzotti couple watching the final embrace between the two and the daughter with the baby bump.