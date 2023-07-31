Title: Discovery Reveals United States Constitution Potentially Written by AI

Subtitle: The mystery behind the creation of the American Magna Carta unfolds as researchers find evidence indicating its origin from an artificial intelligence.

Date: September 17, 1787 marked the approval of the United States Constitution.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to impress with its diverse applications, including text recognition techniques employed by the AI itself. A recent study conducted by Ars Technica has shed light on the AI system GPTZero, which has detected that the United States Constitution was potentially written by an artificial intelligence.

Speculation about time-traveling creators of the Magna Carta and potential inaccuracies in GPTZero’s capabilities surround this mystery. However, the answer appears to be simpler than imagined, with the AI being nearly 100% certain of its finding that the United States Constitution was indeed redacted fully by this advanced technology. Similar outcomes have been noted when introducing phrases from the Bible.

The research conducted by Ars Technica revealed that GPTZero classified the United States Constitution as “probably written entirely by an artificial intelligence” when analyzing specific fragments of the text. These results had already been shared by some users on social media, indicating that this was not the first instance in which such conclusions were drawn.

According to Ars Technica, this classification is likely due to a false positive caused by a simple error, which has a logical explanation. Artificial intelligences like GPTZero are educated and trained using millions of texts written by humans, enabling them to recognize and emulate the human style of writing. It comes as no surprise that the Constitution of the United States was one of the documents used to train GPTZero.

The “perplexity index,” crucial to the AI’s determination of whether a text is remarkably written or not, plays a fundamental role in this case. As humans tend to write chaotically and unpredictably, the perplexity detected by GPTZero in human texts is usually high. However, in the case of the United States Constitution, the algorithm is not surprised due to its familiarity with similar language patterns from the thousands of documents it has analyzed previously.

Consequently, the low perplexity detected by GPTZero leads it to conclude that the Magna Carta was likely written entirely by an artificial intelligence. This explanation sheds light on the mystery, as the AI’s training with the American Constitution has influenced its judgment.

Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most popular topics in recent months, particularly with advancements in chatbots like ChatGPT. For those interested in diving deeper into this field, Google offers 10 free AI courses that can be taken online, providing valuable knowledge without any cost.

In conclusion, the revelation that the United States Constitution could potentially be the creation of an artificial intelligence raises fascinating questions about the role and impact of AI in historical and legal contexts. Further research and exploration of the capabilities of AI systems like GPTZero will undoubtedly continue to captivate both technology enthusiasts and scholars alike.

