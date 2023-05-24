Home » Cade returns in Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Cade returns in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Cade returns in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Now that Bungie is part of Sony Interactive Entertainment, they’ll almost certainly be at the PlayStation Showcase. Goodness, that’s what they do.

Not only did Bungie reveal when the annual Destiny 2 Showcase will take place, but it also gave us the first trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the final installment of the Light and Darkness Saga, which includes the reveal of a beloved and long-dead Character: Cayde-6.

So while Cade originally died in the Forsaken expansion pack years ago, The Final Shape will see Nathan Fillon return to Bungie’s sci-fi universe in some seemingly ghostly form.

As for when the Destiny 2 Showcase will take place, this will provide a deeper look at the upcoming expansion, which is scheduled for August 22, 2023.

