When will Rescue 3 be released? Watch online Hammer Brother said he is ready for global broadcast– Dizu Network

When will Rescue 3 be released? Watch Online

Source: Niu Zhan 2023-05-25 03:56:48

Rescue 2 has not yet been released, but Rescue 3 is in the early stages of preparation. A few days ago, the film star Chris Hemsworth said that he is ready for the third part of the series. But for movie fans, what they are more concerned about is when will Shocking Rescue 3 be released?

In the interview, Brother Hammer said that he likes this movie very much. He said: “I love this character, this is the fun outside of Marvel. This is a story that happened in the real world. So, I am ready for the third part.”

It is not difficult for us to see from Chris Hemsworth’s remarks that he loves the series of movies. As a cool action movie, “Shocking Rescue” also deserves its name.

In “Rescue 2”, in order to show superb action scenes, Hemsworth has received very detailed and exhausting training for this, and will come up with something special that is different from a large number of other action films. It is said that in “Shocking Rescue 2”, there will be a 14-minute long-shot action scene.

Having said that, what everyone is looking forward to so far is this kind of shot, which is powerful and exciting. To this end, Hemsworth has received very detailed training, and will come up with something special that is different from other mass action movies.

It is understood that according to the producer’s plan, “Shocking Rescue” is expected to be built into a universe. The actor Taylor Rick played by Brother Hammer in the film is a weather-beaten mercenary. In order to survive, Taylor needs to face Against a violent world of weapons and drug trafficking.

It is worth mentioning that this film is the directorial debut of “Captain America” ​​Chris Evans action stand-in Sam Hargrave in the Marvel Universe.

According to the plan, the film will be launched on June 16, 2023. Well, when will Rescue 3 be released? This is the end of the content of online watching Brother Hammer said that he is ready.

