It’s been a very long offseason for the Call of Duty League, with the 2022 season ending in early August and then the 2023 season looking like it’s going to start in 2020, but luckily that’s not the case as Activision has already revealed the 2023 season , and much earlier than expected.

Next season kicks off on December 2nd and will include a two-week online qualifier before hopefully hosting LAN Major I on December 15th.

That would then bring us into this year’s mainline format, including Grand Slams II-V and the playoffs, although we do lack exact dates for all of those games (and an actual schedule showing when teams will face each other), But we do know the teams that will host each of the majors.

For the Major II, the Boston Breakout will get host duties, while the Major Three will go to the Texas OpTic and the Major Four will go to the New York Branch. Details about the V Grand Slam and Championship Weekend are still being kept under wraps.

We’ve also been told that further news, including format details, exact dates and more, will be coming in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for that.