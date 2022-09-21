Home Technology Call of Duty League returns later this year – Call of Duty: Vanguard
Technology

Call of Duty League returns later this year – Call of Duty: Vanguard

by admin
Call of Duty League returns later this year – Call of Duty: Vanguard

It’s been a very long offseason for the Call of Duty League, with the 2022 season ending in early August and then the 2023 season looking like it’s going to start in 2020, but luckily that’s not the case as Activision has already revealed the 2023 season , and much earlier than expected.

Next season kicks off on December 2nd and will include a two-week online qualifier before hopefully hosting LAN Major I on December 15th.

That would then bring us into this year’s mainline format, including Grand Slams II-V and the playoffs, although we do lack exact dates for all of those games (and an actual schedule showing when teams will face each other), But we do know the teams that will host each of the majors.

For the Major II, the Boston Breakout will get host duties, while the Major Three will go to the Texas OpTic and the Major Four will go to the New York Branch. Details about the V Grand Slam and Championship Weekend are still being kept under wraps.

We’ve also been told that further news, including format details, exact dates and more, will be coming in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for that.

Photo: Activision
See also  Before the 3rd Venus flyby, Solar Orbiter was bombarded by the sun's coronal material | TechNews Technology News

You may also like

The price of apps from the App Store...

The price of apps from the App Store...

Former console boss Sean Ryden now works for...

Counterintuitive online marketing based on substance and taking...

3v1 cute co-fighting shooter “Goonya Monster” party new...

How to choose devices for games

Margaret Hamilton and the code written for Apollo...

AMA: dDAO x Matters “Decentralized Collaborative Writing Project”...

“Online advertising must and can respect privacy.” The...

Robots and algorithms in elementary school, where are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy